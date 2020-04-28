Ohio becomes 11th state to lift coronavirus restrictions as 83million Americans see return to normal

Ohio has become the latest state to commit to reopening its coronavirus-ravaged economy with Republican Governor Mike DeWine admitting he was walking a fine line at a time when COVID-19 is still a threat.

The Midwestern state will reopen from Friday with non-essential surgeries that don’t require an overnight hospital stay.

Ohio’s manufacturing, distribution and construction sectors will start to reopen on May 4 and consumer retail and services will start up again on May 12.

The governor said companies will need to ensure employees and customers are wearing face masks and adhere to social distancing guidelines.

In announcing his ‘first steps’ to reopening Ohio’s economy, Gov DeWine acknowledged that coronavirus was still a threat and said a total reopening on May 1 would be irresponsible.

Day cares, gyms, swimming pools and movie theaters are among those businesses that will stay closed. Restaurants and businesses like barbershops won’t reopen for several few weeks.

Gov DeWine pointed to positive signs that had resulted in the partial reopening, including how the number of people testing positive, being hospitalized and dying has been on the decline over the past five days.

‘Some will say we shouldn’t have opened up at all, some will say we didn’t open up enough, and I understand that,’ DeWine said.

‘To the best of my ability I think we found the sweet spot. I think we found the spot that is most likely to cause less damage, more likely to cause good. It’s a risk, and I fully understand.’

Minnesota and Mississippi are the latest states to ease coronavirus restrictions in a bid to revive their battered economies despite health experts warning that increasing human interactions and economic activity may spark a new surge of infections

THE US STATES REOPENING: Montana: From May 4 Tennessee: From April 27 Colorado: From April 27 Alaska: From April 24 Georgia: From April 24 Oklahoma: From April 24 South Carolina: From April 20 Texas: From April 20 Minnesota: From April 27 Mississippi: From April 27 Ohio: From May 1

Ohio is the latest state to announce it will be lifting coronavirus lockdowns and stay-at-home orders.

By Friday, a total of 17 states 3 – with a population of 83 million – will have gradually allowed a resumption of economic activity.

Nine states currently have no stay-at-home orders for residents but some do have other social distancing restrictions.

Stay-at-home orders issued by governors across the US and subsequent decisions to slowly reopen state economies have turned into highly charged political issues in recent weeks as the shutdowns have hammered the nation’s economy.

Minnesota, Mississippi, Colorado, Montana, Tennessee, Georgia, Oklahoma, Alaska and South Carolina will, or have already, restarted their economies following weeks of mandatory lockdowns that have thrown millions of American workers out of their jobs.

Texas partially reopened last week but the governor announced on Monday that state’s stay-at-home order would expire April 30.

It come as the US death toll reached more than 56,000 on Monday while the number of infections increased to just over one million.

Public health authorities have warned that increasing human interactions and economic activity may spark a new surge of infections just as social-distancing measures appear to be bringing coronavirus outbreaks under control.

Although unprecedented stay-at-home orders have put many businesses in jeopardy, many owners have expressed ambivalence about returning to work without more safeguards.

DeWine has come under growing pressure in his state to allow the resumption of economic activities. The above image shows a protester at the Ohio Statehouse in Columbus denouncing the ‘stay-at-home’ order put in place by the governor

DeWine rejected calls to completely lift the lockdown, saying it was too dangerous to do so. Protesters are seen above in Columbus on April 18

Here’s where each state is with current lockdown measures and plans moving forward:

Ohio

Non-essential surgeries that don’t require an overnight hospital stay will start May 1.

Manufacturing, distribution and construction sectors will reopen May 4, following by consumer retail and services on May 12.

Companies will need to require employees and customers to wear face masks and follow social distancing guidelines.

Minnesota

In Minnesota, only businesses that don’t interact with the public can reopen from April 27.

It includes those in industrial, manufacturing and office settings. Retail stores must remain closed.

The state’s stay-at-home order still runs through to at least May 3.

Entertainment and performance venues remain closed and bars and restaurants are limited to take-out only.

Mississippi

In Mississippi, retail stores, including those in strip malls and shopping centers, are now allowed to reopen on April 27 if they reduce their customer capacity by 50 percent at any given time.

Businesses that can’t avoid person-to-person contact, including gyms, cinemas and salons, are to remain closed.

Elective medical and dental procedures are now allowed.

The state’s stay at home order has been extended until at least May 11.

Alaska

Reopening of restaurants, stores, hair and nail salons and other businesses starting April 24.

Under the new rules in some Alaska territories, restaurants will reopen but are limited to 25 percent capacity and there must be 10 feet between tables and only family members can be seated at the same table.

Salons in Alaska may only accept customers by appointment.

Alaska’s largest city, Anchorage, where some 40 percent of residents live, will not begin easing restrictions until Monday.

Oklahoma

Some businesses that were closed in an effort to slow the spread of the coronavirus were allowed to reopen from April 24 and others can reopen within 10 days, Oklahoma Gov. Kevin Stitt said last week.

The governor’s plan was met with immediate resistance from the Oklahoma State Medical Association and Democrats in the state House of Representatives.

Barbershops, hair and nail salons, pet groomers and spas were allowed to reopen from April 24. The move is contingent on businesses practicing social distancing, and employees and customers must wear masks if they are within six feet of each other.

‘Personal care businesses can reopen for appointments only if they adhere to strict sanitation protocols and are in communities that do not have more restrictions in place,’ Stitt said.

Restaurants, movie theaters, gyms and places of worship can reopen May 1. Nurseries tied to places of worship will remain closed.

Colorado

Colorado’s governor says elective surgeries and retail curbside delivery can begin April 27. Hair salons, dental offices and tattoo shops can also reopen that date with restrictions.

Other retail will be allowed to reopen from May 4 with social distancing restrictions. Large workplaces can reopen on May 4 at 50% capacity.

Restaurants and bars are still limited to takeout only.

The state’s stay-at-home order expires April 26 but residents are still urged to stay home where possible. The finalized guidance on reopening will come later this week.

Georgia

Georgia’s governor says gyms, hair salons, bowling alleys and tattoo parlors can reopen on April 24 as long as owners follow strict social-distancing and hygiene requirements.

Elective medical procedures can also resume. By April 27, movie theaters may resume selling tickets and restaurants limited to takeout orders can return to limited dine-in service.

The state’s shelter-in-place order remains in effect until April 30 but at-risk people are urged to remain home until May 13.

Bars, live performance venues and amusement parks will remain closed. Religious institutions are still urged to hold drive-thru or online services for now.

Logan Nash, left, gets a manicure through an acrylic shield at Jazzy Nails in Avon, Colorado on Monday

Customers sit for breakfast at a Waffle House in Atlanta as the US state of Georgia relaxed restrictions on April 27

Tables are marked off for social distancing at Hwy 55 Burgers Shakes & Fries in Nolensville, Tennessee on Monday

A group of men eat lunch on an outside patio at Bad Daddy’s Burger Bar on Monday after restaurants were allowed to reopen

South Carolina

Department stores, sporting goods stores and flea markets are among the businesses allowed to reopen in parts of the state from April 20.

Other stores selling furniture, books, music, flowers, clothing and accessories can also reopen. The businesses are allowed to open at 20 percent capacity, or five people per 1,000 square feet.

Beaches were also allowed to reopen at noon on Tuesday.

Bars and restaurants are limited to take-out only and nonessential businesses are limited to minimum operations or remote work.

The state’s order closing all nonessential businesses expires April 27.

Tennessee

Tennessee, which had already announced it would not be extending its stay-at-home order past April 30, has now laid out the state’s plan for lifting restrictions.

Businesses in most counties will be allowed to reopen as early as April 27.

Retail stores, which can reopen from April 29, and restaurants will operate with a 50 percent customer capacity. Many of Tennessee’s 56 parks will open on Friday.

Businesses can expect temperature checks, enforced mask wearing and social distancing.

Large cities including Nashville, Memphis and Knoxville can decide on their own when to reopen.

Texas

State parks reopened on April 20 but people must wear face coverings and masks and adhere to social distancing. People also cannot visit in groups of five or more.

Hospitals can start resuming surgeries on April 22 that had been postponed by coronavirus but only if they do not take away from the hospital’s capacity to treat COVID-19 and if the hospital reserves 25 percent of its beds for COVID-19 patients.

From April 24, retailers can reopen but only if they can deliver their goods or services to people at home or in their cars to minimize contact.

Schools and universities will remain closed for the rest of the year.

State’s stay-at-home order expires on April 30.

Air travelers flying to Texas from New York, New Jersey, Connecticut, California, Louisiana or Washington – or Atlanta, Chicago, Detroit, Miami – must self-quarantine for 14 days

Bars and restaurants are currently still limited to take-out only.

Alabama

Stay-at-home order through April 30

10 person limit on gatherings

Non-essential businesses closed to the public

Restaurants and bars limited to take-out only

Arizona

Hospitals that have sufficient PPE, capacity and ability to test healthcare workers can open for elective surgeries on May 1.

State’s stay-at-home order currently runs until April 30.

10 person limit on gatherings

Nonessential businesses are limited to minimum operations or remote work

Restaurants and bars limited to take-out only

Arkansas

No state-wide stay-at-home order

10 person limit on gatherings – doesn’t apply to unenclosed outdoor spaces or places of worship

Gym and entertainment venues closed, hotels and vacation rentals restricted to authorized guests

Restaurants and bars limited to take-out only

California

There is an indefinite stay-at-home order and gatherings in a single room or place are prohibited.

Nonessential businesses are limited to minimum operations or remote work, while restaurants and bars are limited to take-out only.

Essential surgeries are now being allowed in California.

Six counties in the Bay Area, including San Francisco, have extended its shelter-in-place order until mid-May.

Connecticut

Stay-at-home order through May 20.

Five person limit on social gatherings, 50-person limit for religious services.

Non-essential businesses must suspend all in-person operations and bars and restaurants are limited to take-out only.

Out-of-state visitors strongly urged to self-quarantine.

Delaware

Stay-at-home order through May 15

10 person limit on gatherings

Nonessential businesses limited to minimum operations or remote work

Visitors from out of state who aren’t just passing through must self-quarantine for 14 days

Bars and restaurants limited to take-out only

Florida

Florida Governor Ron DeSantis gave the all-clear for some beaches and parks to reopen from April 17 if it could be done safely

Stay-at-home order through April 30

No social gatherings public spaces – with religious exemptions

Nonessential services closed to the public – but gun stores remain open

Visitors from COVID-19 hot spots such as New York must self-quarantine for 14 days

Bars and restaurants limited to take-out only

Hawaii

Stay-at-home order has been extended until May 31.

10 person limit on gatherings

Nonessential businesses limited to minimum operations or remote work

Visitors from out of state must self-quarantine for 14 days

Bars and restaurants limited to take-out only

Idaho

Stay-at-home order through April 30

Non-essential gatherings prohibited

Nonessential businesses limited to minimum operations or remote work

Bars and restaurants limited to take-out only

Illinois

Stay-at-home order through at least April 30

10 person limit on gatherings

Nonessential businesses limited to minimum operations or remote work

Bars and restaurants limited to take-out only

Indiana

Stay-at-home order runs through May 1.

There’s a 10 person limit on gatherings.

Nonessential businesses limited to minimum operations or remote work and bars and restaurants limited to take-out only.

Hospitals, veterinarians, dentists and other health care providers were allowed to resume operations from April 27 if they had the appropriate PPE.

Iowa

No stay-at-home order

Nonessential businesses ordered to close until April 30

10 person limit on gatherings

Bars and restaurants limited to take-out only

Kansas

Stay-at-home order until May 3

10 person limit on gatherings – exempting funerals and religious services with social distancing

Nonessential businesses limited to minimum operations or remote work

Residents who traveled to California, Florida, New York or Washington state after March 14, or visited Illinois or New Jersey after March 22, must self-quarantine for 14 days

Bars and restaurants limited to take-out only

Kentucky

No stay-at-home order but anyone going out in public will have to wear a mask from May 11.

Mass gatherings are prohibited but smaller gatherings are allowed with social distancing.

Nonessential businesses limited to minimum operations or remote work and bars and restaurants limited to take-out only.

Visitors from out of state must self-quarantine for 14 days.

Dentists, chiropractors, optomotrists were allowed to start taking non-urgent patients from April 27. Prior to that, those services were only allowed to take urgent appointments.

Outpatient/ambulatory surgery and invasive procedures can begin May 7. Elective and non-urgent procedures can resume at 50 percent capacity from May 13.

Louisiana

Stay-at-home order through April 30

10 person limit on gatherings

Nonessential businesses limited to minimum operations or remote work

Bars and restaurants limited to take-out only

Maine

‘Stay healthy at home’ executive order through April 30

10 person limit on gatherings

Nonessential businesses limited to minimum operations or remote work

Visitors from out of state must self-quarantine for 14 days

Bars and restaurants limited to take-out only

Maryland

Indefinite stay-at-home order

10 person limit on gatherings

Nonessential businesses limited to minimum operations or remote work

Visitors from out of state must self-quarantine for 14 days

Bars and restaurants limited to take-out only

Massachusetts

Non-essential businesses closed through May 4

10 person limit on gatherings

Visitors from out of state advised to self-quarantine for 14 days

Bars and restaurants limited to take-out only

Michigan

Stay-at-home order through April 30

Public gatherings prohibited – with religious exemptions

Nonessential businesses limited to minimum operations or remote work

Bars and restaurants limited to take-out only

Missouri

Stay Home Missouri’ order through April 24

10 person limit on gatherings

Nonessential businesses must enforce social distancing

Bars and restaurants limited to take-out only

Montana

Stay-at-home order through April 24

Nonessential social and recreational gatherings prohibited

Nonessential businesses limited to minimum operations or remote work

Visitors from out of state must self-quarantine for 14 days

Bars and restaurants limited to take-out only

Nebraska

No stay-at-home order

Hair salons, tattoo parlors and strip clubs closed through May 31

10 person limit on gatherings

Bars and restaurants limited to take-out only

Nevada

Stay-at-home order through April 30.

10 person limit on gatherings

Recreational, entertainment and personal-care businesses closed, including casinos

Bars and restaurants limited to take-out only

New Hampshire

Stay-at-home order through May 4

Nine person limit on gatherings

Nonessential businesses limited to minimum operations or remote work

Bars and restaurants limited to take-out only

New Jersey

Indefinite stay-at-home order

10 person limit on gatherings

Nonessential retail businesses must close bricks-and-mortar premises. Recreational and entertainment businesses also closed

Bars and restaurants limited to take-out only

New Mexico

Stay-at-home order through April 30

Five person limit on gatherings in a single room

Nonessential businesses must suspend all in-person operations

Arriving air travelers must self-quarantine for 14 days

Bars and restaurants limited to take-out only

New York

Stay-at-home order through May 15

Nonessential gatherings prohibited

Nonessential businesses limited to minimum operations or remote work

Bars and restaurants limited to take-out only

Masks must be worn in situations where social distancing is not possible

North Carolina

Stay-at-home order through April 29

10 person limit on gatherings

Nonessential businesses limited to minimum operations or remote work

Bars and restaurants limited to take-out only

North Dakota

No stay-at-home order

Schools, restaurants, fitness centers, movie theaters and salons closed

No state-wide directive on gatherings

Bars and restaurants limited to take-out only

Oregon

Indefinite stay-at-home order

25 person limit on gatherings

Nonessential businesses limited to minimum operations or remote work

Bars and restaurants limited to take-out only

Pennsylvania

Stay-at-home order through April 30

Gatherings prohibited

Nonessential businesses limited to minimum operations or remote work

Bars and restaurants limited to take-out only

Rhode Island

Stay-at-home order through May 8

Five person limit on gatherings

Nonessential businesses limited to minimum operations or remote work

Visitors from out of state must self-quarantine for 14 days

Bars and restaurants limited to take-out only

South Dakota

No stay-at-home order

Unnecessary gatherings of 10 or more prohibited

Utah

No stay-at-home order

10 person limit on gatherings

Businesses must minimize face-to-face contact with high-risk employees

Visitors from out of state must self-quarantine for 14 days

Bars and restaurants limited to take-out only

Vermont

Stay-at-home order through May 15

10 person limit on gatherings

Nonessential businesses limited to minimum operations or remote work

Visitors from out of state must self-quarantine for 14 days

Bars and restaurants limited to take-out only

Virginia

Stay-at-home order through June 10

Recreation and entertainment businesses closed through May 8

10 person limit on gatherings

Bars and restaurants limited to take-out only

Washington

Stay-at-home order through May 4

All gatherings for social, spiritual and recreational purposes are prohibited

Nonessential businesses limited to minimum operations or remote work

Bars and restaurants limited to take-out only

West Virginia

Indefinite stay-at-home order

Five-person limit on gatherings

Nonessential businesses limited to minimum operations or remote work

Visitors from coronavirus hotspots must self-quarantine for 14 days

Bars and restaurants limited to take-out only

Wisconsin

‘Safer at Home’ order prohibits all nonessential travel until May 26

All public and private gatherings are prohibited with limited exceptions.

Nonessential businesses limited to minimum operations or remote work

Self-quarantine recommended for out-of-state visitors

Bars and restaurants limited to take-out only

Wyoming

No stay-at-home order – but social distancing restrictions through April 30

10 person limit on gatherings in a confined space

Restaurants and bars limited to take-out only

Anyone entering the state except for essential work must quarantine for 14 days