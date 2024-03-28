Ohio High School Adopts Novel Approach to Celebrating the Total Solar Eclipse

–Historic school is home to the oldest observatory in the U.S.

HUDSON, Ohio, March 28, 2024 /PRNewswire/ — While many schools will be closed on April 8, 2024 for the total solar eclipse, Western Reserve Academy (WRA) in Hudson, OH is using the day to celebrate its place in the path of totality, and its place in history.

Home to the oldest observatory in the country still standing on its original foundation, WRA has a long history of observing what’s happening overhead. Viewing the eclipse in the path of totality will continue the school’s fascination with exploration, science and the wonders of the cosmos.

The Loomis Observatory, constructed on WRA’s campus in 1838 based on the plan of astronomer Elias Loomis, still contains many of its original stargazing instruments. Loomis used the observatory to gaze at everything from Halley’s Comet to thousands of stars and storms, documenting it all in letters and books now housed in the nearly 200-year-old high school’s archives.

Fast forward to today and WRA is approaching a very big birthday — its Bicentennial in 2026. WRA Head of School Suzanne Walker Buck thought eclipse day, occurring in the same month that WRA was founded in 1826, would be the perfect time to launch a two-year celebration of its Bicentennial.

“Our school’s motto is Lux et Veritas, or light and truth,” said Buck. “So, when the eclipse happens on April 8, we’ll enjoy the collective wonder of the dark and the metaphorical moment of the lux, or the light, coming back on to kick off our Bicentennial celebration.”

On eclipse day, students will be treated to an (e) calypso band, moon pies, performances (the choir will sing “Total Eclipse of the Heart,” of course) and time capsule creation under a large tent on campus. When it’s time to look skyward during the 3 o’clock hour, community members will don safety glasses and another special piece of eyewear to celebrate WRA’s two centuries of existence.

Media is welcome to join us that day from the Observatory or other corners of campus for unique vantage points, historical and scientific commentary, and excitement about this once-in-a-lifetime celestial event. Junior student Aparajita Shimpi started the school’s Astronomy Club and is available to offer a kids-eye view of the eclipse that day, alongside her mentor/teacher Ignacio de Echevarria. She discovered her passion for space as a middle school student at Bedford Stuyvesant School in New York City and, since coming to WRA, has worked to preserve and provide access to the school’s observatory. She plans to host future stargazing events and is involved with NASA’s Citizen Science Projects, sourcing data to NASA for the space sciences.

Western Reserve Academy was founded in 1826. It is ranked top in the state for STEM and college preparation and was named the Most Beautiful Private School in Ohio by Architectural Digest. The student body includes 439 students from 33 countries and 30 states. The spirited school believes in joy in education and has been known to sing about it.

