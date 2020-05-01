Ohio lesbian defeats sheriff who ‘sacked her because she is gay’ in race for his own office

An Ohio cop got her revenge on her former boss, who she says sacked her for being gay, after she defeated the sheriff in the 2020 race for his own office.

Charmaine McGuffey, 62, defeated Trump-supporting Democrat Jim Neil, 61, winning approximately 70 percent of the vote in Ohio’s primary election day Tuesday. She hopes to become the county’s first female and first out LGBTQ person to be elected sheriff.

The pair have a difficult history and are still in the middle of a federal lawsuit after McGuffey claimed Neil fired her in 2017 for being an openly gay woman and for voicing concerns about excessive force being used by officers. She had worked in the sheriff’s office for 33 years and been promoted to major.

Neil said the reason for the firing was that McGuffey created a hostile work environment despite her being named Public Citizen of the Year by the Ohio House of Representatives just a year before.

‘The current sheriff and I got into a pretty serious disagreement about the practice of him not holding officers accountable for use of force and harassment of women, female officers, and female inmates,’ McGuffey told LGBTQ Nation.

‘He fired me. So, after about a year or so of contemplating, I decided I can do a better job than him.’

McGuffey beat the incumbent Neil with 69.67 percent of the vote after appealing to more progressive wing of the Democratic Party in the county.

Back in 2012, Neil had become the first Democrat elected sheriff in over 35 years and was re-elected in 2016, even after he was criticized by other Democrats for his decision to attend a Donald Trump town hall in Cincinnati while in his sheriff’s uniform.

He lost the Hamilton County party’s endorsement earlier this year, however, after party leadership read him the riot act, according to Cincinatti.com.

The sheriff was said to have been questioned by leadership in an interview January about disparities in how white people and black people are treated in the criminal justice system.

He repeatedly responded that he ‘is color blind’.

‘Quite frankly, my opponent has pretended to be a Democrat for many years now, when he’s actually much more aligned with the Tea Party Republicans. He tells people what they want to hear and then doesn’t follow through,’ McGuffey added when speaking to LGBT Nation.

‘[My election] would mean that our country is moving forward,’ she said at before the vote, ‘that we really have moved away from the 1950s model of law enforcement, where not just women are embraced in the law enforcement world, but also LGBTQ members of the community can wear a uniform and be quite successful.’

She had already added some firsts to her list of achievement, becoming the highest-ranking woman in the HCSO’s history when she was promoted to Major in Command of jail and court services.

‘So grateful for the overwhelming support in tonight’s Democratic primary,’ McGuffey said in a Facebook post after her win.

‘Thank you to my team, supporters, and all who voted for criminal justice reform. I look forward to serving as your Sheriff in Hamilton County. On to November!’

Not only was the race a direct run-in between progressive and conservative sections of the Democratic Party, McGuffey’s decision to run against Neil was also deeply personal.

They are reported to have grown up in the same area of Hamilton County, attended the same high school and attended the same criminal justice program at the University of Cincinnati.

Both joined the Hamilton County Sherriff’s Department in the early 80s but McGuffey was fired by Neil in 2017. He had previously promoted her to major in 2013 on his election.

In the years immediately before she was fired, McGuffey had received several honors in celebration of her service.

She was honored as the local and regional Law Enforcement Officer of the Year in 2015 and in the following year, the Ohio House of Representatives named her the Public Citizen of the Year.

She sued Neil over the dismissal and the lawsuit is still pending.

McGuffey will now face off with Republican Bruce Hoffbauer, who has been a lieutenant for the Cincinnati Police for 16 years.