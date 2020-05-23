Ohio teen Madison Bell is found safe a week after she went missing

Jimmys Post

BREAKING NEWS: Ohio teen is found safe a week after she went missing on her way to a tanning salon just hours before her graduation

By Keith Griffith For Dailymail.com

Missing Ohio teen Madison Bell, 18, has been found safe after disappearing on Sunday, according to police.

The Highland County Sheriff’s Office said Bell was reported missing around 11.20 am Sunday after she was last seen at her home in Ross County.

The sheriff’s office did not say exactly where Bell was found, but officials do say she has confirmed she is is safe and left of her own free will. No arrests will be made in the case.

The teen’s disappearance, just hours before her high school graduation ceremony, generated tremendous community concern, and a $15,000 reward had been posted for information leading to her return.

Developing story, check back for updates.

Madison Bell is described as a white female, weighing 120lbs and standing at 5 feet 6 inches in height, with brown eyes and brown hair. She has grey contact lenses, a cross tattoo on her neck, and a ghost tattoo on her side

Madison’s family released a statement saying: “We ask that the public and media respect our privacy during this difficult time while we are emotionally raw.’

‘We are just relieved to know Maddie is alive and not in physical danger.’

The family thanked all of the agencies that joined in the massive search for the teen, as well as the community for rallying around them during the trying ordeal. 

‘Every single effort to find Maddie has touched us and we appreciate it from the bottom of our hearts,’ the statement added.

