Oizom's air quality monitors are now powered with advanced calibration capabilities

AHMEDABAD, India, Nov. 16, 2022 /PRNewswire/ — With the expertise of 7 years and over 1500 deployments across 50 countries, Oizom is focused to provide accurate and affordable air quality data. To strengthen the data accuracy of smart air quality monitors, Oizom established an advanced calibration facility in Ahmedabad, India. This facility houses 2-stage calibration of air quality monitors. The facility was recently inaugurated at Ahmedabad Textile Industry’s Research Association (ATIRA) at Ahmedabad.

The event was graced by the presence of key dignitaries across various regulatory and research organizations. The gathering was addressed by Mr Ankit Vyas – CEO of Oizom, Dr. Rajeev Gautam – Corporate Officer, HORIBA Ltd., Japan and President – HORIBA India, Ms. Deepali Plawat – Dy. Director ATIRA and Dr Dipsha Shah – Faculty of Technology CEPT University.

The advanced calibration facility has a state-of-the-art laboratory for the calibration of sensor-based air quality monitors. The recent addition to the facility is a Reference Grade Continuous Ambient Air Quality Monitoring System (CAAQMS) by Japanese manufacturer – HORIBA Ltd. This system is supplied by the Process and Environmental Division of HORIBA, Ltd., which is a global leader in air quality monitoring. The system houses precise analyzers for monitoring real-time data of gasses like NOx and SOx (oxides of nitrogen and sulfur), CO (carbon monoxide), O3 (Ozone) and Particulate Matter (PM2.5 and PM10). With this, Oizom aims to strengthen its calibration facility by collocating every monitor with the reference CAAQMS.

The facility also opens up research opportunities for academicians, researchers and industries. On the occasion, Ankit Vyas, CEO of Oizom said, “This joint effort by Oizom, ATIRA and HORIBA India Process and Environmental paves way for future research on providing hyperlocal air quality monitoring data. Such an advanced facility will be the first one in the country and we are open to research collaborations with universities.”

Ayyan Karmakar, Chief Scientific Officer at Oizom added, “Accuracy is the key to actionable air quality data. The facility will ensure that Oizom’s sensor-based air quality monitoring system provides data with the highest accuracy.”

About Oizom:

Oizom helps professionals from smart cities, smart campuses, industries, mining sites, wastewater treatment plants, and airports with their air quality monitoring requirements. Oizom’s flagship products include Polludrone, Odosense, Dustroid, Weathercom, AQBot, and Envizom.

Photo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1949714/Oizom_Advanced_Calibration_Facility.jpg