Ola offers its tech platform to government, public authorities to build custom solutions for Covid-19

Ola will offer its technology platform and capabilities to Government and Public Service Organisations free of cost in light of the Covid-19 crisis.

Government and public service organizations will be able to use the Ola CONNECTS (COmprehensive Navigation, NEtworking, Control and Tracking Solution) platform to build custom technology solutions to combat Covid-19. The platform’s Navigation and Real-time tracking, Geo-fencing Control, Real-time Alert System and AI-enabled Selfie Authentication capabilities will help the government create solutions for contact tracing, crowd control and monitoring.

“Ola CONNECTS can be replicated across various use cases including Emergency and Healthcare Support, Supply Chain Management, Law Enforcement, Frontline Resource Deployment, Incident and Information Response, and War-Room Management, amongst others,” the company said in an official statement on Thursday.

Pranay Jivrajka, Co-Founder, Ola said, “By opening up Ola CONNECTS to various state governments and public service organisations, we are able to offer a ready to deploy technology solution that addresses unique challenges in the various relief initiatives that are underway. All of Ola’s innovations across AI, tracking technologies, allocation and flow management are part of the CONNECTS platform. ”

The digital cab-hailing service recently collaborated with the Punjab government to provide tracking technology to manage the agricultural supply chain. The platform is a medium for authorities to effectively track and manage over 17 lakh farmers’ produce and their vehicle movement into mandis across the state, while following social distancing norms.

“Ola CONNECTS has a centralised dashboard, which can track the movement of farmers along with their vehicles in and around mandis, enabling officials to manage the flow of farmers when collecting their produce, to prevent crowding,” it said.

Ola CONNECTS said it is following all necessary protocols as directed by law and the company’s own privacy policy in its handling of personal and confidential information.