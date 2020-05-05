Ola resumes operations in 100 cities

With the Ministry of Home Affairs easing restrictions in select zones across India, mobility services company Ola has resumed operations in over 100 cities which are in Green and Orange zones, including Coimbatore, which was reclassified as Orange zone.

Apart from resuming operations, the company has rolled out safety protocols for driver-partners and customers to bolster its commitment to ensure personal health and safety.

Ola’s ‘10-Steps to a Safer Ride’ initiative emphasizes the importance for both the customers and driver-partners to contribute equally to ensure safety during all rides.

The company has reiterated that all rides would be driven only across the identified safe zones. A mandatory selfie authentication mechanism has been put into place before and after every ride.

Further, all cars are be cleaned and sanitized after each ride. Driver-partners can avail the hygiene kit (sanitisers and disinfectants) from the walk-in centres in their respective cities.

A flexible cancellation policy introduced to enable both the customer and driver-partner to cancel the ride if either feels the other party is not following the rules or is not wearing a mask.

The company has mandated driver-partners and customers to practice social distancing, sanitization measures and personal hygiene etiquette at all times, urged customers to opt for cashless payment.

Anand Subramanian, Spokesperson and Head of Communications, said Ola’s Emergency services across 15 cities would continue as per existing protocols exclusively for trips to and from hospitals.