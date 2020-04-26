Olaf Is Having The Most Fun at Home in ‘At Home for Olaf’ Shorts – Watch Them All Now!

Olaf has been having a great time staying at home in Walt Disney’s At Home with Olaf shorts.

Josh Gad returns at the voice of Frozen‘s resident snowman, who is having the time of his life exploring Arendelle from inside the castle, and the outdoor grounds.

You can watch Olaf become a one man band, have the most fun with just a box, and get into trouble with a candy jar.

“These little shorts done from home by Hyrum & the @DisneyAnimation team are so charming & hopefully provide a smile during these scary times🙏,” Josh recently shared about the project.

You can watch all the available shorts below!

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=playlist