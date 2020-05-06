Old mobile phones limit COVIDSafe app uptake in Tasmania: survey

news, local-news,

Tasmanians have identified out-of-date mobile phones and a lack of trust in government as the chief reasons they are unable or refuse to download the COVIDSafe app, a University of Tasmania research project has found. The Tasmania Project is surveying people across the state in an effort to inform government and community responses to the coronavirus crisis. It's being conducted by UTAS' Institute for Social Change. IN OTHER NEWS: ISC director Libby Lester said that of the 652 survey respondents to date, 25 per cent say they won't download the COVIDSafe app, while 28 per cent are unsure if they will. Nearly 40 per cent of respondents say they have already downloaded it. Of those who say they won't download the app, 38 per cent say their reason is privacy concerns and a lack of trust in how the federal government may use their personal data. But 15 per cent say they are simply unable to install it due to having old mobile phones that don't have the capacity to download COVIDSafe. "While the age range of respondents saying they will not download the app is between 25 and 84 years, it is largely older people who say they cannot because of their phones," Professor Lester said. "We do need to understand this better, particularly if it is those in the community most vulnerable to COVID-19 who are not able to access the app." Coronavirus: All the latest updates on COVID-19 for Tasmania Tasmanian residents also identified security concerns, the storage of COVIDSafe data on an Amazon server and the fact that they would rarely take their phone with them when leaving the house as reasons for being reluctant about embracing the app. A desire for the app's source code to be released publicly was also noted by respondents. Professor Lester said the early survey results showed that more research needed to be undertaken to fully understand the extent of digital access and equity in Tasmania. All Tasmanians are encouraged to share their experiences of the pandemic by completing the Tasmania Project survey by midnight on Sunday, May 10.

