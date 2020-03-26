Old Pics Of Kanika Kapoor With Prince Charles Go Viral After The British Royal’s Coronavirus Diagnosis

Here’s one of the viral pics of Kanika Kapoor and Prince Charles (courtesy Twitter)

Highlights The Internet dug out old pics of Kanika with Prince Charles

Kanika Kapoor tested positive for Coronavirus after returning from UK

Prince Charles’ Coronavirus diagnosis was revealed on Wednesday

New Delhi:

The Internet found a way to make singer Kanika Kapoor and Prince Charles, both of who tested positive for coronavirus recently, trend together. Hours after the Prince of Wales’ coronavirus diagnosis was revealed, photos of Kanika Kapoor greeting Prince Charles at past events were dug out on Twitter. Ms Kapoor returned from the UK earlier this month, which made some netizens speculate that she may have met the British Royal recently and that he may have contracted the virus from her. But a section of the Internet did a fact-check and pointed out that the photos are from an old event. However, Twitter is currently flooded with the viral photos, and netizens just can’t stop asking: “Who gave it to who?”

Take a look at some of the tweets below:

Prince Charles detected with #coronavirus. Kanika Kapoor is surely taking the world by storm. BTW – she has been detected 3rd time +ve today.#IndiaFightsCoronapic.twitter.com/mOruYNeRh9 — Mohit Ved (@MohitVed27) March 25, 2020

Prince Charles and Kanika Kapoor.

Two coronavirus +ve cases

When did they met?#CoronaViruspic.twitter.com/P2evVXv1Ts — Tauseef Sheikh (@tauseefjourno) March 25, 2020

Kanika kapoor with prince charles

Both r corona positive

Please stay at home pic.twitter.com/xEKvxS3Mk9 — viresh kumar (@vireshkumarlic) March 26, 2020

On Wednesday, the Buckingham Palace released a statement saying Prince Charles of Britain, the eldest son and heir to Queen Elizabeth II, is showing mild symptoms of the new coronavirus but “otherwise remains in good health”. However, Prince Charles’ wife Camilla has tested negative. The 71-year-old Prince Charles is currently in self-isolation in Scotland with this wife.

Meanwhile, Kanika Kapoor has deleted her Instagram post in which she revealed her coronavirus diagnosis last week. On Wednesday, news agency IANS reported that the singer tested positive for the third time. Ms Kapoor is undergoing treatment at the Sanjay Gandhi Post Graduate Institute of Medical Sciences (SGPGIMS) in Lucknow. Ms Kapoor flew to Mumbai from London on March 9 and travelled to Lucknow two days later. She found herself in the midst of a controversy for not going into quarantine following her travel and instead, attending a high-profile dinner in Lucknow, which also had several politicians on the guest-list and was reportedly attended by as many as 200 guests.