Olivia Colman dazzles in chilling trailer for Netflix’s ‘The Lost Daughter’

Olivia Colman fans are in for a hell of a mystery with Netflix’s The Lost Daughter, based on author Elena Ferrante’s book of the same name

Helmed by first-time writer-director Maggie Gyllenhaal, who also produces, this seaside drama follows Leda (Colman), a woman on vacation whose mysterious past bubbles to the surface when she meets Nina (Dakota Johnson) and her young daughter on the beach. What begins as a friendly interaction between travelers soon blooms into an unsettling obsession — a theme the trailer’s nail-biting soundtrack and dream-like cinematography underscores.

Peter Sarsgaard, Oliver Jackson-Cohen, Paul Mescal, Dagmara Domińczyk, Jessie Buckley, and more support in what’s sure to be an edge-of-your-seat thriller. Heck, it already has great reviews.

The Lost Daughter is in some theaters Dec. 17; streaming on Netflix Dec. 31.