Olivia Culpo & Friends Stun In Body-Hugging Egg Color Fitness Outfits — See Pic

Olivia Culpo celebrated Easter in style as she & her friends rocked two-piece pastel workout outfits during quarantine on April 12.

The entire world may be stuck inside self-quarantining, but that didn’t stop Olivia Culpo, 27, from looking fabulous on Easter Sunday on April 12. The model celebrated the holiday with friends when she looked stunning in a robin egg blue workout outfit featuring a lowcut sports bra and tight high-waisted leggings, which she accessorized with a pair of white sneakers. Olivia was joined by her little sister Sophia Culpo, as well as Mila Gretzky and Lisa McCaffrey. While Olivia was in blue, Mila rocked a pastel pink two-piece, Sophia donned green, and Lisa wore a lime green ensemble.

Olivia posted the photo with the caption, “Happy Easter everyone. Trying to make the most of a different feeling Easter today and feeling very grateful for my quarantine squad. I know there are a lot of people out there spending this holiday away from close friends and family and missing them so much. Sending everyone a little extra love today. You’re not alone and this too shall pass.”

Despite being stuck inside during quarantine, Olivia has managed to look fabulous in a slew of pretty outfits. Just the other day on April 11, Olivia posted a photo of herself rocking a long-sleeve black sweater that said Wednesday in bright green letters. She tucked the top into a pair of skintight high-waisted black jeans with a chunky Western-style belt cinching in her tiny waist.

No matter what the occasion is, Olivia always manages to look gorgeous and pulled together, which is exactly how she looked on Easter and we loved her pastel workout outfit!