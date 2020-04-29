Olivia Culpo looks effortlessly elegant in white maxi dress as she isolates with Christian McCaffrey

Olivia Culpo looked effortlessly elegant in an all-white backless maxi dress, as she posed for a number of shots in her expansive backyard on Tuesday.

‘Spring quarantine essential: the comfy cotton maxi dress,’ the 27-year-old former Miss Universe captioned a series of stunning series, which flaunted her enviable physique.

The Rhode Island native, who recently opened up about binge-watching Game of Thrones and playing card games under quarantine, has been isolating with her sister Sofia, NFL boyfriend Christian McCaffrey and his mom Lisa McCaffrey.

Despite the ongoing pandemic, Culpo bared her toned arms and back, as she soaked up the sun and sat by a patio chair.

In the radiant pictures, she sported her curly tresses and flawlessly applied face of makeup, which highlighted her gorgeous features.

As she prepares for her upcoming birthday next Sunday, she looked cheerful, as she raised her arms up and flashed her freshly painted white nails.

She kept her accessories to just a single bracelet and ring on her middle finger, as she put her sculpted shoulders on full display.

In addition to sharing her ethereal look, she gave her 4.7 million Instagram followers a more intimate look of her dinner plans.

‘Taco Tuesday pregame,’ she captioned a photo of a bowl of tortilla chips in her kitchen, decked out with a piñata and festive decorations.

The stunner also shared her beau’s mom’s Instagram, which featured her shooting a peace sign among their ‘quarantine squad,’ who beamed at the camera.

On Easter, Culpo said she was ‘grateful’ to be staying with friends and family under lockdown.

‘I know there are a lot of people out there spending this holiday away from close friends and family and missing them so much,’ she noted. ‘Sending everyone a little extra love today. You’re not alone and this too shall pass.’