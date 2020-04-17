Olivia Culpo Plays Around With Her Baby Nephew In A Purple Bikini: See Pic

Like many people, Olivia Culpo is missing her relatives as she’s in lockdown due to COVID-19. She shared a sweet throwback video playing with her toddler nephew while wearing a lilac bikini.

Stunning Olivia Culpo is missing her family while she is in isolation with boyfriend Christian McCaffrey due to the coronavirus. But there’s one particular member she’s longing for the most, her adorable toddler nephew Remi. He’s the son of her sister Aurora, and they’re in quarantine in Palm Springs, CA. The 27-year-old shared a throwback video to her Instagram, playing with Remi while she was rocking a lilac purple bikini. She noted how the vid was taken exactly a year ago on Apr. 16, 2019, during such different times.

Former Miss Universe Olivia was sporting very long hair at the time, as it was almost down to her waist as opposed to her current shoulder-length bob. She wore a light purple bikini as the two were poolside on a lounger.The swimsuit featured a halter-style top and high-cut, hight waisted bottoms that showcased her long, toned legs as she sat with a standing Remi while trying to get him to wave. Olivia’s killer abs were on full display, but that was of no interested to the toddler. “Gordito!” she called him in the sweetest auntie voice, while waving her hand back and forth. Her sis Aurora could be heard coaching on her son, asking “Remi, can you wave?” as the sound of a fountain trickling water could be heard behind them on the gorgeous spring day.

Olivia captioned the video, “Can’t believe this was exactly a year ago. I miss my family and my little Gordito more than ever!!! He was such a tiny little nugget. I hope everyone is making the most of this time away from family/friends and connecting to others in whatever way they can even if it’s over a computer screen.”

Olivia has been getting plenty of updates on Remi, as she shared on Apr. 14 that her sister had sent her a video of her son doing a singing session while playing the guitar. Remi belted out “Twinkle Twinkle Little Star,” and Olivia loved it so much she shared it with her Instagram followers. She captioned it, “A little Monday night entertainment from superstar Remi @auroraculpo.” She also FaceTimed with her three-year-old nephew on March 23, captioning the IG video, “I miss him so much!!!!!!” Olivia will soon have another niece or nephew to dote on, as Aurora is expecting her second child in September 2020.

For now, Olivia has company while under lockdown. She’s appeared quarantine videos with her other sister Sophia Culpo and her 23-year-old Carolina Panthers running back sweetie. On Easter Sunday, Olivia posted a pic sitting on Christian’s lap while he wore a pink Easter bunny mask. She captioned it, “Some bunny loves you,” while he wrote in the caption a line that parodied one from Dwight on The Office. “It’s a nice rabbit hat. I know. It belonged to my grandfather. He was buried in it, so…family heirloom,” Christian wrote, substituting rabbit hat for “tux.” He also added three blue heart emoji’s to Olivia’s pic of her sitting on his lap.