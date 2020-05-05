Olivia Culpo Stuns In White Dress & Kisses BF Christian McCaffrey During At-Home Prom Night — Pics

Oliva Culpo had the best ‘self isolation prom’ with her quarantine crew! The stunner shared a slew of photos and video to her Instagram, showing off her gorgeous white dress and her prom king, BF Christian McCaffrey!

Finally, someone answered the question, ‘can you have prom at home?’ Well, maybe not completely, but quarantine prom was just what Olivia Culpo, her beau Christian McCaffrey and the 27-year-old stunner’s family and friends got up to over the weekend! In a May 4 post that Olivia shared to her Instagram, the former Miss USA posted a slew of photos and videos from the crew’s impromptu celebrations! The first pic featured Olivia in a stunning, flowing white gown. The dress featured a plunging neckline and thin straps to show off Olivia’s toned arms. Her BF of nearly one year, Christian, 23, wrapped his arms around her and gave her a sweet kiss on the cheek. She would return the smooch that evening in two Insta story pictures captured by a pal. It was the quintessential prom pose and the couple looked perfect!

The rest of the clips featured Christian asking Olivia to the prom with an adorable, handwritten sign. She even gave her followers a tour of the McCaffrey household, decorated with whatever they could find! “Tonight, we’re having a quarantine Prom,” Olivia revealed in the video. “And they have gone all out, all the boys had to ask a girl,” Olivia continued, giving full credit to Christian’s mom, former Stanford soccer player Lisa McCaffrey, for the idea.

The rest of the photos showed off the night’s couples, including Olivia’s sister Sophia Culpo. Plus, Olivia shared with her fans some of the action, with plenty of dancing from the night’s festivities! “Self isolation prom with our quarantine crew,” she began the caption to her post. “You have to try this at home if you’re quarantined w a group and your gf/bf/boo thang. We just moved the furniture and put up any random decorations we could find. If you don’t have a big group it’s still fun to dress up for a date night.”

Clearly, Olivia and the McCaffrey clan are finding fun ways to shake things up while staying safely at home and in quarantine. If this post was any indication, we cannot wait to see what other creative ideas the McCaffrey fam has planned while Olivia stays with them!