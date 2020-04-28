Olivia doing her Open Hearted challenge for her wonderful friend Jane Seymour 🤍

[📸: @therealonj] ♡━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━♡

@therealonj @janeseymour #olivianewtonjohn #onj #dameolivianewtonjohn #dameolivia #janeseymour #openheartedchallenge #grease #hopelesslydevotedtoyou #youretheonethatiwant #sandyolsson #xanadu #magic #kira #physical #letsgetphysical #twoofakind #twistoffate #aussie #australian #singer #songwriter #actress #hollywood #oldhollywood #classichollywood #hollywoodcelebrity #movie #olivianewtonjohnforever

Source