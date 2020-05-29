Olly Murs slips into a pair of red swimming trunks as he performs bizarre optical illusion

He has been keeping his fans entertained with a whole host of bizarre videos amid the coronavirus lockdown.

And Olly Murs took to social media once again on Friday as he attempted the latest wacky TikTok challenge.

In the clip, the singer, 35, slipped into a pair of red swimming trunks before lowering himself gently into the pool.

Trickster:

He then perfected the illusion of separating his head from his body as he slid across the waterline to reach his drink at the other end.

Olly flashed the ‘peace’ sign toward the camera before taking a sip of his fruity beverage through a straw and returning to his starting position.

He uploaded the light-hearted video alongside a caption that read: ‘Don’t lose your head…. its the WEEEEEEKEND!!!!’

Build-up:

Prank:

Earlier this month, the singer was forced to apologise for his now infamous Pringles can video.

He took to Twitter to pen an apology and wrote: ‘So I’ve had a few days to think about this, and wanted to apologise to anyone who has been offended by my social videos.

‘My intention was only to make people smile and laugh during these trying times. Am wishing you all a great bank holiday remember to #bekind #stayathome’.

During the TikTok, when his body-builder girlfriend reached into the tube the video paused and Olly said: ‘Say hello to my little friend.’

Speaking out:

The empty tube was placed in a very suggestive position and Amelia was less than impressed when she reached in.

The Voice judge shared the video to his Instagram with the caption: ‘Pringles now do a variety pack.’

Olly quickly trended on Twitter after the prank was uploaded to social media with some viewers less than impressed.

One user simply wrote: ‘Olly Murs has ruined my day’.

And another later added: ‘Me after watching that Olly Murs video’ with a clip of a child looking disgusted.