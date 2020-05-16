OMG, “Riverdale” Is Jumping Ahead Several Years For Season 5

Posted on by


“Let’s do the time warp, againnnnn!”

It’s been just a week since the Season 4 finale of Riverdale aired, and we already have details about Season 5. Or, at least one big detail: there’s going to be a time jump.


Jack Rowand / ©The CW / Courtesy Everett Collection

“We’ve been talking and planning on doing a time jump,” showrunner Roberto Aguirre-Sacasa revealed in a new interview with TV Line.


Colin Bentley / ©The CW Network / Courtesy Everett Collection

He acknowledged that “usually time jumps happen in between seasons,” however, the show’s production was shut down due to the coronavirus, forcing them to cut the season a few episodes short.


Bettina Strauss / ©The CW Network / Courtesy Everett Collection

“So what we’re doing is picking up right where we left off for the first three episodes, and then doing a time jump… after those three episodes.”


The CW

Those last three eps will include Riverdale High’s prom and graduation!

Then it will continue roughly five years later, picking up post-college.


Cate Cameron / ©The CW / Courtesy Everett Collection

I have as many questions about this as Jeff Bezos has dollars, aka a trillion of them!!!

Will Archie go to the naval academy? Will Bughead survive the college years? Will Jughead pull a Dan Humphrey and be a famous, best-selling author right out of college? Will they all pretend that they weren’t involved in crime and murder, and create new college personas? Are any of them married? Do they have kids? DID ANY OF THEM FINALLY GO TO THERAPY?!


Katie Yu / ©The CW / Courtesy Everett Collection

Madchen Amick, who plays Alice Cooper and also directed the Season 4 finale, said “I don’t know what they have planned [for Season 5], but I can only imagine there’s something that’s going to bring them back to town.”


Katie Yu / ©The CW Network / Courtesy Everett Collection

Which brings me to an entirely new set of questions. WHAT BRINGS THEM BACK TO RIVERDALE AFTER COLLEGE? I would suggest something normal like a five-year high school reunion, but we all know it’ll probably be somebody dying.

What do you think? Do you like the time jump idea? What do you think the characters will be like in the future? Tell us in the comments!

TV and Movies

Get all the best moments in pop culture & entertainment delivered to your inbox.



Source link