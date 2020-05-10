On clocking 11 years in the industry, Karan Tacker reminisces the time he was paid a measly Rs. 1500 for a TVC | Bollywood Life

With his debut in the OTT space actor Karan Tacker has taught many of us that it is never too late to try new things in life. While he has always been a charmer with his craft, Karan has played roles that have stayed with his fans forever. Whether on television or in the web-space, his acting prowess has always been worth admiring. And Karan has come a long way professionally, as he completes 11 years in the industry today, the actor looks back at how it all began. From the time he began his journey with a remuneration of Rs. 1500 for a TVC to becoming a sought after name on TV to reinventing himself on the digital space, here’s Karan’s amazing journey… Also Read – Lockdown diaries: Karan Tacker confesses that he’s become a chef

On this special day, Karan Tacker reminisces how he started his journey with an Gujrat-based cold drink brand and received a paycheque of only Rs 1500 for the same. But a big breakthrough for him which gave him the confidence to do what he wanted to do was for the moisturizing cream Nivea. The actor continues to share, how he had a business that was suffering financial loss before he entered showbiz. Well, he tried his luck and fortune smiled upon him, from there is amazing journey began and ever since there has been no looking back. Also Read – Karan Tacker BREAKS his silence on Ek Hazaaron Mein Meri Behna Hai 2 [Exclusive]

We have seen him as one of the finest artists on television, yes, Karan went on to do some very popular shows on the small screen and the chocolate boy of the tube was also a celebrated host. More than a decade later, Karan made his debut into the OTT space as the leading man for Neeraj Pandey in the web series Special Ops and while he took the medium by storm with his power-packed performance as Officer Farooq Ali, we are sure there is lot more to come from the talented actor in the future. Also Read – Special Ops: Karan Tacker recalls having a mini-breakdown a week before the show’s release [Exclusive]

Stay tuned to BollywoodLife for the latest scoops and updates from Bollywood, Hollywood, South, TV and Web-Series.

Click to join us on Facebook, Twitter, Helo and Instagram.