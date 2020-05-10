On Mother’s Day, Akshay Kumar poses with mum and sister, says ‘there’s nothing I can’t do with your blessings maa’

The Kumar-Khanna household is celebrating Mother’s Day even in lockdown.On Sunday, Akshay Kumar shared a sweet picture of him and his sister Alka posing with their mother.

“Even in this day and age, you’re the only one whose one hand on my head can comfort me in troubled times because I know there’s nothing I can’t do with your blessings maa. Happy #MothersDay,” he captioned the photo. It shows Akshay and Alka sitting on either sides of their mom. Akshay looks handsome with his grey lockdown beard, blue shirt and dark pants while Alka is seen in a red dress.

Even in this day and age, you’re the only one whose one hand on my head can comfort me in troubled times because I know there’s nothing I can’t do with your blessings maa. Happy #MothersDay ♥️ pic.twitter.com/bhpQ9UA7Sl — Akshay Kumar (@akshaykumar) May 10, 2020

Akshay’s wife and writer Twinkle Khanna shared a photo of herself lying on the grass with her veteran actor mother Dimple Kapadia and daughter Nitara. “Why a daughter’s relationship with her mother is messy, complicated and yet imperfectly perfect,” she captioned the post. In her column for The Times of India this week, she wrote about a mother’s relationship with her daughter.

“I clearly recall more than one occasion when I almost had to sit on my hands so that I would not end up strangling my mother. Like the time, she said my newly done highlights looked like someone had spat paan on my head. She said it as a joke but her criticism, even light-hearted, would sting. Now after having children of my own, I do understand a little better,“ she wrote about Dimple.

“In the future, she may sit on a therapist’s couch and moan about something that slipped out of my mouth, perhaps just once, but has never been forgotten. Or she may tell her partner, ‘You remember 20 years ago, there was some sort of quarantine? While all the other moms were making delicious pancakes with strawberry drizzle, mine just gave me toast with some peanut butter,” she wrote about Nitara.

Seems like Twinkle and Akshay’s mother and his sister are all living together during the lockdown. Twinkle said in her column how Dimple insists on cleaning up the house and wants the furniture repaired during the lockdown.

