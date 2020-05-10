On Neha Dhupia and Angad Bedi’s 2nd wedding anniversary, check out their 10 perfect pics of marital bliss

Neha Dhupia and Angad Bedi are all set to celebrate their second wedding anniversary. The couple will host a live session with their fans and answer some questions about their marriage. But before that, how about feasting your eyes on these picture-perfect moments from their married life.

Neha and Angad got married on May 10 in an intimate ceremony at a gurudwara in Delhi. The couple welcomed their daughter Mehr in November. Neha was three months pregnant when Angad asked her parents for her hand in marriage. When Neha talked to Angad on her radio show No Filter Neha about their sudden wedding, he said that he talked about marriage after gorging on a spread of gulab jamuns, dosa, and tea with her parents.

“Considering that you (Neha) didn’t want to break the news that you were expecting, so we had to tell them that we need to get married and we love each other. I was extremely nervous because that was the judgement day, technically. To break the news to your parents, I really had cold feet as clearly it was not going to come from you (Neha). Everything had to come for me. I had to really man up and speak. I just had to blurt it out and see the reaction,” he had said.

Check out their best family pics:

After the birth of Mehr, Neha had told Hindustan Times in an interview, “Sometimes, the things happen in life so quickly but I don’t regret it. If I was given even six months or a year to prep for my wedding, I would have had a small wedding, would get married in baby pink and would do an Anand Karaj and would want to get married to Angad again. There is nothing else that I want.”

On their first wedding anniversary, Angad had said, “I still feel she is my girlfriend. I think we are a couple definitely with responsibility. But we tend to see and enjoy the lighter side of life more. Our friendship was always based on a lot of honesty. We used to be the mirrors for each other and that has helped us grow in our marriage also and it remains the same. Like all couples, we agree and disagree. There was a time when obviously, you take time to make up with them, but the lovely quality that my wife has that if she gets slightly upset she doesn’t let that affect other things. That’s what makes for a beautiful marriage. Otherwise, it’s very honest and that’s how you go about it because you are two different individuals, and you try to balance each other very well.”

