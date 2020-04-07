On Politics: Gloves On, Wisconsin Goes to the Polls

Separately, Trump on Friday fired the intelligence community inspector general who had forwarded the whistle-blower report that led to the president’s impeachment. On Sunday, that inspector, Michael Atkinson, pointedly spoke out in support of whistle-blowers. “Please do not allow recent events to silence your voices,” he said in a statement.

At the briefing Monday, Trump seemed to grow irritated at the mention of the words “inspector general.”

He cut off multiple reporters, asking first for the name of the inspector general who had led the survey of hospitals (it’s Christi Grimm, he was told) and then challenging them to find out when she had been appointed to her position. (He was told that it was this year, and that she had been with the department since 1999.)

As he has consistently done in the past, Trump responded to questions about the availability of coronavirus tests by rejecting the premise. He bragged that the United States had conducted more tests than any other country. And he refused to accept that the buck stopped with him. “States can do their own testing,” he said. “We’re the federal government. We’re not supposed to stand on street corners doing testing.”