On Politics: Hopeful Virus News (This Is Not a Drill)

How are Americans seeing the coronavirus differently? Just look to Michigan
Michigan became the latest state to begin to ease restrictions on strict stay-at-home orders that kept thousands of businesses closed and residents stuck inside their homes.
As it happens, nearly all of the counties where businesses will be allowed to reopen this week trend Republican — an example of how Americans’ experiences of the coronavirus often differ along political lines.
Gretchen Whitmer, the state’s Democratic governor, announced yesterday that restaurants, bars and retail shops in certain northern counties could begin reopening on Friday, in time for the Memorial Day weekend. Most establishments have been shuttered since Whitmer issued a stay-at-home order on March 23.
The resort towns along the Great Lakes beaches have experienced only 1 percent of the state’s 51,915 confirmed coronavirus cases, and a similarly small share of its 4,915 virus-related deaths.
“Keep your wits about you,” Whitmer said in announcing the decision. “Let’s not all go rushing out and force a closure eventually. What we want to do is keep moving forward.”
The announcement came on the same day that more than 130,000 autoworkers across the United States returned to work, including many in Michigan.
And it presented a stark example of the cultural and geographic divides that persist in Michigan, particularly with regard to the pandemic. The areas that are reopening are primarily rural, while the urban and suburban centers that have been particularly hard hit by the virus will continue to be locked down until at least May 28.
The political divide is just as glaring. All but one of the 32 counties that are now reopening voted for Trump in the 2016 presidential election, and only three of them supported Whitmer for governor in 2018.
Whitmer has been blasted by Trump and other Republicans, and in recent weeks she has been the target of protests calling for an end to government-mandated social distancing. Republicans in the Legislature are suing her over the stay-at-home order.
Those legislative leaders said her action yesterday was too little, too late. “This is a positive step that we’ve been requesting for over a month now, but the vast majority of Michigan is still held captive in the nation’s worst lockdown,” Lee Chatfield, who is the speaker of the Republican-held state House and represents a district in Northern Michigan, wrote on Twitter.
Despite three raucous rallies recently in Lansing, where some people carried military-style rifles and Confederate battle flags, Whitmer’s approval ratings have jumped during the coronavirus crisis. Sixty-three percent of Michigan voters said they approved of her job performance, according to a Fox News poll released last month.
