On Politics: Pressure Grows on Biden
President Trump and Vice President Mike Pence participated in a meeting on Wednesday with industry executives about reopening the economy.
Biden is now more trusted on the coronavirus than Trump, a poll found.
A newly released poll has found that Americans are 15 percentage points more likely to say that they would prefer having Biden handle the coronavirus crisis, rather than Trump.
According to the NPR/PBS NewsHour/Marist College poll released yesterday, a slimmer majority also said they would rather have Biden steering the economy, historically seen as one of Trump’s strongest suits.
Last month, Americans appeared more evenly split. In a similarly worded question about the virus, an ABC News/Washington Post poll at the end of March found 45 percent saying they trusted Trump more to handle the pandemic and 43 percent naming Biden. On the economy, Trump was more trusted by an eight-point margin, according to the ABC/Post poll.
In the new poll, from NPR/PBS/Marist, most Americans said they had made up their minds about whom to support for president — but 42 percent of independent voters said the pandemic would be a factor in their decision.
The preference for Biden’s leadership was most pronounced among the oldest Americans, a significant voting bloc that usually trends Republican but among whom Biden has shown particular strength. Biden was preferred to handle the pandemic by 64 percent of those over 73 years old, the members of the so-called silent generation and greatest generation, the NPR/PBC/Marist poll found. Thirty-five percent of them trusted Trump more.
