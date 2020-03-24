On Politics: The Economy Won’t Distance

A number of factors could potentially derail the convention — even if the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention does ease its restrictions on travel and gatherings by July. Which is a big if.

Even still, states tend to elect their convention delegates at state conventions in the late spring or early summer — and many of those are already being postponed.

And with Bernie Sanders still in the race and the next few primaries already postponed, Biden may not be able to clinch the nomination for some time. This means that he and his team cannot take charge of the convention-planning process.

Reid wrote to us on Monday night explaining where things stand.