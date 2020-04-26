#OnceUponATimeInHollywood 👉🏼 #Tarantino’s luv letter 2 Hollywood’s golden days is a #masterpiece from start 2 finish.

.

A masterpiece in direction.

.

A masterpiece in plotting & executing a screenplay sans the crutch of a story.

.

A masterpiece in dialogue writing.

.

A masterpiece in characterization.

.

A masterpiece in camera panning, angles, & shot taking.

.

A masterpiece in buildup, tension, & anticipation.

.

A masterpiece in song placement & BGM.

.

A masterpiece in making the audience fall in luv with evry move of the characters.

.

A masterpiece in making the audience gush ovr each frame.

.

A masterpiece in making everything luk ultra-cool.

.

#QuentinTarantino hits it out of the park once again in hitherto his most artistic film minus any compromise on the entertainment quotient.

.

A cinematic gem from head 2 toe, destined 2 go down in the annals of film history as a classic for the ages.

.

Miss this at ur own peril.

5/5 stars from my side.

.

.

.

