‘One Day at a Time’ to use animation for episode after putting show on hold for coronavirus

In response to Covid-19, production was put on hold, so executive producer and co-showrunner Gloria Calderón Kellett came up with the idea for an animated special.

“As we all know, it’s hard to keep ‘One Day at a Time’ off the air. During this unprecedented time, we wanted to find a way to keep our family — on camera and behind the scenes — together and create more entertaining content for our fans who are self-distancing at home,” Kellett said in a statement. “This animated special gives us an exciting opportunity to imagine the Alvarez family in a colorful new way while continuing to tell important and relevant stories.”

The series is a reboot of the Norman Lear original sitcom that ran from 1975 to 1984.

Netflix began streaming the reboot in 2017 but canceled it in 2019 . Pop TV revived it last month.