One Does Not Simply Get Through Quarantine Without Watching ‘The Lord of the Rings’

We here at Esquire are at home. Just like you, we’re not used to it. Our free time, when we’re not checking emails and updates and push alerts, stretches on and on. And so we’ve figured out a few ways to fill it that we can’t recommend enough. Here’s one.

For a Tolkienhead like me, the Lord of the Rings movies have always been comfort viewing. In good times and in bad, I dive into Middle Earth for familiar hits of pleasure and nostalgia, whether it’s from the most emotionally heavy-hitting sequences of the series—or the most meme-able . When I’m in a dour mood, there’s no place I’d rather be than drinking a pint at the Green Dragon Inn or lounging Arwen-style on one of what I assume are Rivendell’s many velvet chaises. But right now, the powerful message of these stories—about altruism and collective action, about sacrifice and what we owe to one another—has never been more essential.

Let’s start with the basics. All thematic timeliness aside, these are damn good movies, each one full of rich cinematic pleasures like outstanding visuals and high-octane battles. Absorbing, lengthy, and lovingly adapted, they reward a binge viewing. If you want to level up from the films, give yourself over to the novels, and if you want to go full-on nerd, branch out into the Tolkien legendarium to auxiliary works like The Silmarillion and Beren and Luthien. If you’re really feeling ambitious, clear out the space in your brain dedicated to airport abbreviations and teach yourself the lineage of the House of Isildur. After all, there’s no time like now to get lost in a world as vast and varied as Middle Earth.

In this moment where we must think of our loved ones and care for our neighbors, Lord of the Rings celebrates collective action, telling riveting stories about the unstoppable power of individuals united toward a common goal. Yet at the same time, these films honor the importance of a single individual, arguing that what you do with your one, precious life matters. If you think for one second that your decision to social distance or not to social distance doesn’t matter, just think of Pippin, who made one minuscule move and ignited World War III in the mines of Moria. The Butterfly Effect is real, and it should actually be called the Peregrin Took Effect.

Or, in a more meaningful instance, take, for example, Merry’s urgent plea to the Ents, a race of treelike beings who’ve opted out of a climactic showdown between good and evil, claiming that it’s not their fight. Indignant, Merry shouts, “But you’re part of this world, aren’t you? You must help! You must do something!” To stand up and take action, Tolkien argues, is a moral imperative for anyone who counts themselves part of a collective.

Lord of the Rings has always pulled me up through bad days, bad weeks, bad hangovers; all of it now seems like child’s play compared to this moment. If stories are meant to comfort the afflicted, we could do far worse than Tolkien’s masterworks, which hit these urgent and resonant themes with a much-needed note of hope.

So, go ahead and give up nine hours of your time—or more, if you’re looking to take on the fun homework of becoming a Tolkienhead (join the club—we don’t bite). Let that epic, sweeping score wash over you and make you feel feelings. Cry ugly, snotty tears over Sam and Frodo’s near-death scene on the lava-lashed side of Mount Doom (or is that just me?). Let the films’ hard-won, uplifting conclusion remind you that as dark as things may seem now, it won’t last forever. Sam Gamgee puts it best: “But in the end, it’s only a passing thing, this shadow. Even darkness must pass. A new day will come. And when the sun shines, it will shine out the clearer.”