One new coronavirus case, state total 219

Tasmania has confirmed one case of coronavirus since 6pm Tuesday. Director of Public Health Mark Veitch said the case was a woman in her 20s. She is a healthcare worker from the North-West. The total number of cases in the state is now 219, after four identified on Tuesday, two on Monday, four on Sunday, and one on Saturday. Dr Veitch said anyone in the North-West with a cough, sore throat, runny nose, or fever should arrange testing through the Public Health Hotline on 1800 671 738 or their GP. “A concerted effort is being made to identify any further cases of coronavirus in the North-West,” he said. IN OTHER NEWS:

