One of Samsung’s 2020 8K TVs is nearly half off at Amazon ahead of Prime Day

Save $2,802: The 65-inch version of Samsung’s 2020 Q900TS 8K TV is half off at Amazon as of June 11, bringing it down to less than $2,700.

The introduction of Samsung’s 2021 8K TVs in January (~Neo QLED~, officially) is finally having that beautiful “out with the old, in with the new” effect on the prices of last year’s models. Particularly, the price tag on Samsung’s 65-inch Q900TS 8K TV has been steadily dropping since February, crossing the less-than-$3,000 threshold in April.

As of June 11, you can score the 65-inch Q900TS for $2,697.99. That’s $100 more than the lowest it’s ever gone — but considering that it debuted on the market for over $5,000, the price cut is major. Over 50% off major.

The “Neo” aspect of Samsung’s new line refers to a new type of technology that uses really tiny LEDs to hone in on tiny details. But the Q900TS is still crisp as hell: It’s hailed for nailing the most perfect black uniformity across skies, shadows, and more that one could ask for — and on the other hand, some of the brightest colors, too. A slew of local dimming zones create depth in every corner of this TV that basically has no bezels.

Shows or movies that you may have watched in 4K should probably be rewatched just to experience the upscaling. Artificial intelligence pulls 4K content and converts it to 8K, doubling the resolution and restoring any lost detail.

