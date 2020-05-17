One shot dead and two injured in Illinois motel shooting

A suspect in a shooting that left one person dead and two others injured is currently engaged in a stand-off with police at a Super 8 motel in Illinois.

Police responded to reports of shots fired at the motel on Colosseum Drive in Rockford just before 1am Sunday.

The suspect then barricaded themselves inside the motel.

Rockford Police chief Dan O’Shea said responding officers discovered three victims with gunshot wounds. One of those was pronounced dead at the scene.

O’Shea said a SWAT team stationed outside the motel had exchanged multiple rounds of gunfire with the suspect. No law enforcement personnel have been injured.

The suspect barricaded themselves inside the Super 8 on Colosseum Drive (above in a file photo) when police arrived on the scene

Police say occupants of the hotel were evacuated and the public was advised to stay away from the area.

As of 5.25am, active gunfire was still being heard by witnesses on the scene.

Investigators have not released any information about the suspect or a possible motive for the shooting.

The motel incident was the second fatal shooting in Rockford in the span of three hours.

A 21-year-old man was shot and killed at a nearby Stop-N-Go store just before 10pm. It’s unclear whether the incidents are related.

This is a developing story.