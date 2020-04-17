One stop shop for community

news, local-news,

Deloraine House has become a 'one stop shop' for people in need as they expand their services to meet increased demand. Manager Debbie Smith said there has been an increase in demand for assistance since the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic. "Basically we are a one stop shop for everyone," she said. "I would suggest that the demand has at least doubled if not tripled for our food relief and our clothing and emergency [relief services.]" The house has expanded its services to include an op shop after other op shops have been forced to closed due to COVID-19. They also offer emergency food relief, a fresh fruit and vegetable pantry, no interest loans as part of the No Interest Loans Scheme and a meal service. Ms Smith said the house would be grateful if anyone had warm clothes and bedding to donate to the op shop.

