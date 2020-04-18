‘One World: Together At Home’: How To Watch Lady Gaga & More Unite In Support Of Healthcare Workers

Lady Gaga, Taylor Swift, and countless others will come together for ‘One World: Together At Home,’ an event celebrating healthcare workers battling COVID-19. Here’s how to watch every second.

As the world continues to self-quarantine while medical professionals and healthcare workers battle the novel coronavirus (COVID-19), some of the biggest stars in the world will unite in a passionate display of support. The UN and World Health Organization have teamed up with Global Citizen to launch One World: Together At Home. It’s a historic, cross-platform special that celebrates healthcare workers, featuring global health experts appearing alongside performances from all your favorite artists. Lady Gaga, Taylor Swift, Jennifer Lopez, Shawn Mendes, Camila Cabello, Lizzo, Keith Urban, Celine Dion, and Alicia Keys are just the tip of the iceberg of talent that will be on display during this event. It all takes place Saturday, April 18 at 2pm EST. A lot is happening, so here’s what you need to know.

When does One World: Together At Home start? There are two parts to One World. There is the global, multi-hour digital live-stream, and the two-hour primetime special. The digital stream will run from 2 pm EST to 8 pm EST, while the linear broadcast will air from 8 pm EST to 10 pm EST.

The broadcast will take place on NBC, CBS, and ABC stations throughout the United States. The digital stream will run on the following platforms: Alibaba, Amazon Prime Video, Apple, Facebook, Instagram, LiveXLive, Tencent, Tencent Music Entertainment Group, TIDAL, TuneIn, Twitch, Twitter, Yahoo, and YouTube.

Who is performing at One World: Together At Home? It would be easier to list off who isn’t taking part in this special.

The artists who will perform/appear on the all-day digital stream include: Adam Lambert, Andra Day, Angèle, Anitta, Annie Lennox, Becky G, Ben Platt, Billy Ray Cyrus, Black Coffee, Bridget Moynahan, Burna Boy, Cassper Nyovest, Charlie Puth, Christine and the Queens, Common, Connie Britton, Danai Gurira, Delta Goodrem, Don Cheadle, Eason Chan, Ellie Goulding, Erin Richards, FINNEAS, Heidi Klum, Hozier, Hussain Al Jasmi, Jack Black, Jacky Cheung, Jack Johnson, Jameela Jamil, James McAvoy, Jason Segel, Jennifer Hudson, Jess Glynne, Jessie J, Jessie Reyez, John Legend, Juanes, Kesha, Lady Antebellum, Lang Lang, Leslie Odom Jr., Lewis Hamilton, Liam Payne, Lili Reinhart, Lilly Singh, Lindsey Vonn, Lisa Mishra, Lola Lennox, Luis Fonsi, Maren Morris, Matt Bomer, Megan Rapinoe, Michael Bublé, Milky Chance, Naomi Osaka, Natti Natasha, Niall Horan, Nomzamo Mbatha, P.K. Subban, Picture This, Rita Ora, Samuel L Jackson, Sarah Jessica Parker, Sebastián Yatra, Sheryl Crow, Sho Madjozi, SOFI TUKKER, SuperM, The Killers, Tim Gunn, Vishal Mishra and Zucchero.

If that wasn’t enough, here is the lineup of those appearing/performing during the two-hour special: Alicia Keys, Amy Poehler, Andrea Bocelli, Awkwafina, Billie Eilish, Billie Joe Armstrong of Green Day, Burna Boy, Camila Cabello, Celine Dion, Chris Martin, David & Victoria Beckham, Eddie Vedder, Ellen DeGeneres, Elton John, FINNEAS, Idris and Sabrina Elba, J Balvin, Jennifer Lopez, John Legend, Kacey Musgraves, Keith Urban, Kerry Washington, Lady Gaga, Lang Lang, Lizzo, LL COOL J, Lupita Nyong’o, Maluma, Matthew McConaughey, Oprah Winfrey, Paul McCartney, Pharrell Williams, Priyanka Chopra Jonas, Sam Smith, Shah Rukh Khan, Shawn Mendes, Stevie Wonder, Taylor Swift, and Usher.

How does this benefit the World Health Organization? One World: Together At Home will, according to Global Citizen’s website, raise money for the WHO’s Solidarity Response fund to “support and equip healthcare workers around the world. WHO is best positioned to lead and coordinate the global response across all 194 nation states. As of last week, WHO has shipped 2 million pieces of critical PPE and supplies to 68 countries worldwide, ensuring the poorest countries have the resources needed to tackle COVID-19.”

For more information, check out Global Citizen’s official website. And don’t forget to tune in at 2pm EST on Apr. 18.