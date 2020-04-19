One World Together at Home special: Shah Rukh Khan and Priyanka Chopra share extremely powerful messages on coronavirus — watch video | Bollywood Life

Big-name celebrities from all over the world and across various fields such as cinema, music, arts, literature and sports came together recently in a special virtual event called One World: Together at Home to thank healthcare personnel at the forefront fighting coronavirus and raise funds for their efforts. The event was curated by Global Citizen and the World Health Organisation (WHO) along with the help of Lady Gaga, who also began the special show, followed by performances from the likes of Lizzo, Billie Eilish, John Legend, Chris Martin and Jimmy Fallon among others. Also Read – Kasautii Zindagii Kay: Parth Samthaan shares throwback videos of his and Erica’s dance rehearsals, and they are super amazing

Our very own Shah Rukh Khan and Priyanka Chopra also partook in the One World Together at Home special, sharing powerful messages for their fans and for that matter, whoever was listening out there. Speaking about people living in refugee camps in poor living conditions, where social-distancing is nigh impossible, Priyanka said, “In order to curb Covid-19 in these facilities, the needs are basic — healthcare, clean water and sanitation.” Also Read – Coronavirus pandemic: Shatrughan Sinha DENIES taking a jibe at Akshay Kumar’s donation; clarifies his ‘show-off biz’ remark

On the other hand, SRK spoke at length about the inevitable impact COVID-19 is bound to have on India, given the country’s massive population. “India is currently facing one of the biggest challenges in her history. With the population of over a billion citizens, the spread of Covid-19 is bound to have a negative impact. Battling this crisis is going to take its toll and this is the time to take action. Right now I am working with a team of people who are working on providing the protective equipment, quarantine centres, food and essentials to patients in hospitals and homes. But, to beat this pandemic, the world has to come together.” Also Read – Did you know that Shah Rukh Khan had once told his Circus costar, Renuka Shahane, he would jump in a well, if the Director told him so?

You can watch the entire One World Together at Home special below:

