One-year-old girl is killed, and two others hurt in horrific east London ‘triple stabbing’ 

A distraught mother ran into the street screaming after her son, three, and daughter, one, were stabbed to death in an ‘attempted murder-suicide’ – as a man 40, fights for his life in hospital.

The 12-month-old girl died at home in Ilford, East London, last night as her brother was rushed to hospital before dying in a major trauma centre.

A man who is known to the children is now in a critical condition and police say they aren’t looking for anyone else in connection with the murder investigation. All three suffered knife injuries.

A neighbour who lives across the road and gave her name as Reshna said she heard the mother of the children screaming as though she had been tortured.

‘I heard a woman screaming “Help me”,’ she said. ‘It sounded like she was being tortured. I knew something horrible must have happened, it went on for about 10 minutes.’

The neighbour said she later saw medics carrying a ‘little body’ in a bag outside. She added: ‘My heart just sank, it’s devastating, horrific. From a mother’s perspective … I’m still shaken from it, I can’t imagine what she feels at the moment.’

Retired builder Thomas Dodds, 78, who lives close by, told of his horror as the incident unfolded in the borough of Redbridge.

‘I could tell something awful had happened from the high pitched screaming. It sickens my heart, how could somebody do such a thing to a baby and a three-year-old child? They have no heart.

‘There was lots of screaming and panicking and then it just stopped. A couple of years ago something similar happened up the street where a bloke stabbed his wife to death and hid in the shed.

‘I was at home last night and I didn’t realise what happened until three police cars turned up. Next thing, three big ambulances and three more small ones arrived.’

Police officers stand at the murder scene in Ilford, East London, this morning – with a pram pictured between the two of them

Pictured: Teddy bears in a window at the scene as police investigate the deaths of a three-year-old boy and one-year-old girl who were stabbed in an alleged attempted murder-suicide

The pram is pictured at the scene in Ilford this morning following the death of two children from stab wounds

Police, pictured at the scene today, are now conducting a murder investigation – but said all three people knew each other

Scotland Yard detectives are now conducting a murder investigation, but said all three people knew each other and they are not looking for anyone else in connection with the incident on Aldborough Road North.

Redbridge Council leader Jas Athwal said last night: ‘Earlier today there was an incident in Ilford. Two young children have passed away and an investigation is ongoing.

‘My thoughts are with the family and wider community who are grieving this unspeakable tragedy. We ask that everyone please respects the family’s privacy at this difficult time.’

The London Ambulance Service and London’s Air Ambulance also attended the incident, and enquiries into the circumstances continue.

A Scotland Yard spokesman said: ‘Police were called at approximately 5.30pm on Sunday, April 26 following reports of a man and two children injured at a residential address in Aldborough Road North, Ilford.

One woman, who did not want to be named, said: ‘A man and woman lived above the shops with their two children.

‘They were happy smiley kids, they were only 12 months and three years old so you can imagine. They were just happy playful children.

‘But the family kept themselves to themselves and they weren’t seen out that often. They lived in the flat with the white teddy bears and the snowflakes in the windows.’

Police are pictured at the scene in Ilford last night following the shocking incident which left two children dead

A police oficer stands next to a pram outside the murder scene in Ilford last night as detectives continue to investigate

Redbridge Council leader Jas Athwal said last night that two young children had died and an ‘investigation is ongoing’

Ilford North Labour MP Wes Streeting last night confirmed that he had been in touch with Mayor Sadiq Khan about the tragic deaths

A passer-by who lives in the road said she heard someone ‘screaming and screaming inside’ before police turned up and officers went ‘rushing in’.

The resident, who gave her name as Angelina, said the woman was helped out by police and appeared to be Asian and in her 30s.

She added: ‘The air ambulance came and that’s when I knew it was serious, that something nasty had happened.

‘It has absolutely shook me, I couldn’t sleep last night. I knew something terrible had happened but when it came out that two children had died, I was shaken.’ A shopkeeper who lives above the murder scene said the father of two is of Sri Lankan origin and seemed ‘normal.’

Harshad Patel, 64, who lives above J + N newsagents, said: ‘They are my neighbours. There was a mother, the father and two children.

‘They came into my store occasionally and seemed like a normal family. They have a little baby girl and a three year old boy.’

The shopkeeper added: ‘They moved in around two, two and a half, years ago. He is Sri Lankan, but speaks a bit of English. He would come into the shop with his boy to buy milk and bread. He also came in sometimes with his baby.

‘There was never anything suspicious. They looked like a nice family. He always said ‘hello, how are you?’ and the wife looked happy. She once came into my store when she was pregnant with the baby.’

Harshad, who is originally from Uganda, explained that there are four flats behind the Vinayagan Stores newsagents and that the family lived on the ground floor.

He added: ‘I didn’t hear anything. One of my relatives called me to say the police had put a cordon up and something was wrong. I lifted my store shutters to see and the police told me to go back inside.

‘I saw the police officer enter the newsagents next door with the owner. I’m sad. They were our neighbours. How can you stab the children?’

Police were called at 5.40pm yesterday to an address in Ilford, East London, to reports of a man and two youngsters injured.

A spokesperson for the Met Polcie said: ‘Officers, London Ambulance Service and London’s Air Ambulance attended. A one-year-old girl was pronounced dead at the scene. A three-year-old boy was taken to hospital for treatment but subsequently died.

‘A 40-year-old man has been taken hospital for treatment; condition awaits. All three suffered knife injuries. It is believed all parties involved are known to each other.

‘At this early stage, police are not looking for anyone else in connection with this incident. Homicide detectives from Specialist Crime investigate. Enquiries into the circumstances continue.’

The murder investigation was launched as Britain continues to be in lockdown due to the coronavirus pandemic, with more than 20,000 people now dead from the infection in the country.

Ilford North Labour MP Wes Streeting last night confirmed that he had been in touch with Mayor Sadiq Khan about the tragic deaths.