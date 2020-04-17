OnePlus 8 buyers are seeing delivery of their new phone now, over a week early

OnePlus announced that OnePlus 8 pre-orders would begin on April 15, the day after the official launch of the phones. The general on-sale date of the devices is set for April 29, 2020.

Usually, with flagship phones such as the OnePlus 8 series, pre-ordered devices land in the hands of buyers a day or two before the general on-sale date. However, there are already a few reports online that people are seeing their OnePlus 8 pre-orders arrive far earlier than that.

A United States-based user on Reddit showed off their new OnePlus 8 Pro as well as their Warp Charge 30 Wireless Charging Dock and Bullets Wireless Z headphones. In that thread, other buyers have said they already have tracking numbers for their OnePlus 8 pre-orders, although some say they haven’t actually shipped yet.

Meanwhile, other users over at the OnePlus Community Forums are also reporting seeing tracking numbers and shipped devices.

We reached out to OnePlus about this to see if these are flukes or if the company is simply shipping out orders as they come and throwing the general on-sale date nonsense to the wind. However, it didn’t get back to us on the matter before press time.

Either way, if you are thinking about getting a OnePlus 8 series device, it would probably be good to grab one now. If you place your OnePlus 8 Pro pre-orders at OnePlus’ official site, you can get slight discounts on the aforementioned wireless charging dock and Bullets Wireless Z headphones with your order.

