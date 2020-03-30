OnePlus 8: Fresh Renders Reveal New ‘Interstellar Glow’ Colour Variant

The month of April is upon us, and while the world seems to be united in fighting against the Covid-19 pandemic, OnePlus is about to refresh its smartphone lineup. The OnePlus 8 series is expected to launch on April 15 and it’s about time as most of the company’s have already launched their flagships.

We’ve already heard about the specifications of the upcoming OnePlus 8 and OnePlus 8 Pro and there is news that we might even see a OnePlus 8 Lite. Just a couple of days back we saw some alleged press renders of the OnePlus 8 confirming a new Green colour option for this year’s ‘Flagship Killer.’ Now some fresh renders have dropped revealed yet another colour option. If you remember, a set of leaked specifications for the OnePlus 8 mentioned a colour variant called ‘Glow.’ Well, it seems that OnePlus is going to take some inspiration from the Samsung Galaxy Note 10’s Aura Glow colour (at least the name) and launch the OnePlus 8 in this gradient of sorts finish.

The renders have been leaked by reliable tipster Roland Quandt from WinFuture, showing the new OnePlus 8 in three colours- Interstellar Aura, Glacial Green and Onyx Black. The names were confirmed by Ishan Agarwal on Twitter. The renders also confirm the fact that the new OnePlus 8 is going to have a similar design as the OnePlus 7 Pro and the OnePlus 7T Pro. The company, however, is not going to make use of a pop-up camera this time and rely on a punch-hole display design.

As per leaked information, OnePlus is finally bringing IP68 certification. Tipster Ishan Agarwal recently shared a list of specifications which suggests that the OnePlus 8 Pro will be fully waterproof. Sadly, the vanilla OnePlus 8 will not. Agarwal’s list of specifications also says that both the OnePlus 8 and OnePlus 8 Pro will be powered by the new Snapdragon 865 chipset, and possibly offer 5G. Both will come with AMOLED panels but the Pro will feature a larger 6.85-inch QHD+ panel with 120Hz refresh rate while the OnePlus 8 will have a 6.55-inch FHD+ panel with 90Hz refresh rate. Both will come with the option of 128GB or 256GB of UFS 3.0 storage and 8GB or 12GB RAM memory options. Notably, the Pro will offer the new LPDDR5 RAM, while the other will continue to use LPDDR4X.