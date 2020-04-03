OnePlus 8 Gets A+ Rating by DisplayMate, 120Hz Refresh Rate Expected

The OnePlus 8 series is now confirmed to launch on April 14, and ahead of that, the device has gone through screen calibration experts DisplayMate’s tests. According to DisplayMate, the display on the OnePlus 8 has been rated A+, suggesting that it will excel the general display performance of most other phones. DisplayMate has further revealed via a tweet that the OnePlus 8 series has set new performance records in as many as 10 display performance categories, including being the best at colour accuracy, image contrast, display brightness and screen reflection.

It is worth noting that earlier this year, OnePlus had unveiled its next generation Fluid Display technology, featuring 120Hz refresh rate, and quad HD+ screen resolution. The same is set to be featured in the upcoming OnePlus 8 Pro, which is slated to be an out and out flagship device. In contrast, the OnePlus 8 is rumoured to continue featuring the 90Hz display panel that the OnePlus 7 and OnePlus 7T devices have already flaunted.

Separate reports about the OnePlus 8 series has also stated that the smartphone is surely set to cost lesser than $1,000, but on the other hand, is all set to be the most expensive devices launched by OnePlus, yet. The OnePlus 8 is confirmed to be powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 865, which in turn also confirms 5G connectivity on the device. As a result, while the slightly higher cost is on the cards, it remains to be seen if the base price of the devices breach the Rs 50,000 mark in India.