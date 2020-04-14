OnePlus 8 Launches at $699 (~Rs 53,000), Interstellar Glow Costs $799 (~Rs 61,000)

After numerous leaks and speculations, the new OnePlus 8 has finally launched today. The device is available in two variants, with the 8GB+128GB variant available in Glacial Green and priced at $699 (~Rs 53,100). The 12GB+256GB variant is available only in Interstellar Glow colour, and costs $799 (~Rs 60,700). Exact India pricing and availability are yet to be announced for the device.

Successor to the OnePlus 7T, the company seems to have taken a decision of using a similar design language for the OnePlus 8 and its elder Pro sibling. There’s curved glass at the front and back with a vertical camera arrangement sitting at the back. OnePlus is also ditching the notch and has instead gone for a punch hole on the top left corner.

There are also some obvious updates in terms of hardware when compared to last year’s non-pro variant. The new Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 makes an appearance and offers 5G connectivity. OnePlus is offering a high-end 12GB RAM this time apart from the 8GB RAM version. Notably, this will be the LPDDR4X memory unlike the LPDDR5 RAM being offered on the Pro variant, which doesn’t necessarily make it slow by any means. Storage options include 128GB and 256GB UFS 3.0 dual-lane.

The display seems to be similar to the OnePlus 7T, but is now curved at the edges. It is a 6.55-inch Fluid AMOLED panel with 90Hz refresh rate and a FullHD+ resolution of 2400×1080 pixels. It also supports HDR10+ and is said to be ‘meticulously tuned’ color

accuracy rating of JNCD around 0.4. (JNCD means “Just Noticeable Color Difference” which is an indicator for measuring color accuracy used by companies including DisplayMate). Considering the 7T offered peak display brightness of 1000nits, so we are expecting similar performance from this display.

Probably the most important upgrade is the battery. While the OnePlus 7T had a 3,800mAh battery, the OnePlus 8 offers a 4,300mAh battery. According to the company, the large battery provides 13% more battery capacity compared to the 7T. Of course there is Warp Charge 30T which is claimed to charge from 1% to 50% in 22 minutes. There is sadly no wireless charging like the OnePlus 8 Pro.

The camera department hasn’t seen a big update. There is a triple camera setup at the back highlighted by the same 48-megapixel Sony IMX586 sensor as last year. Rest of the cameras are however different, including a 16-megapixel sensor with an ultrawide lens, and a 2-megapixel macro camera. This means that there is no telephoto camera on the new OnePlus 8. The front camera is a 16-megapixel sensor with fixed focus.

Other important features including an in-display fingerprint scanner, face unlock, stereo speakers, Dolby Atmos support, USB-C 3.1, NFC and so on. The handset will be offered in three colours- Onyx Black, Interstellar, Glow, and Glacial Green. OnePlus hasn’t revealed official India pricing and availability as of yet, so stay tuned for that.