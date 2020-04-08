OnePlus 8 Pro Wireless Charging Feature Confirmed, 30W Wireless Charger Leaks

OnePlus is finally going to make use of a feature that has been long due. The new OnePlus 8 Pro is confirmed to come with wireless charging capability. Notably, it will be called ‘Warp Charge 30 Wireless’ which also indicates that it will be rated at 30W.

Up until now, the company has refrained from using wireless charging since wireless chargers could not reach the standards of wired Warp Charge. But things have changed. In fact, Huawei recently launched the new P40 series with the higher-end variants offering 40W wireless charging. Even Xiaomi has 30W and 40W wireless chargers and it is currently developing a 100W fast wireless charger.

Coming back to OnePlus, the new Warp Charge 30 Wireless will be able to charge a device from 1-50% in 30 minutes. OnePlus says that its isolated charge pump ensures 97% charging efficiency which also acts as a kill switch to deactivate charging if abnormal currents and voltages are detected. There will be a custom chip inside the OnePlus 8 Pro itself to communicate with the charger as well as maintain fast and stable speeds. The handset itself will be Qi wireless compatible which means you could use a standard wireless charger as well. Of course, that would mean compromising on the 30W charging speeds.

Now the announcement by OnePlus also includes a diagram of the upcoming charger, giving us an idea about the design. However, reliable tipster Evan Blass has found some renders of the Warp Charge 30 Wireless charger. As you can see it isn’t the slimmest one out there and instead of keeping your phone flat, it is shaped more like a vertical stand for your phone. There seems to be an LED indicator at the front and a large vent at the back.

Image: Evan Blass

There is a rumour that the new wireless charger will cost around $70 or about Rs 5,300. What I really want to know is whether this charger can be used to charge other smartphones. Of course not at 30W charging speeds, but maybe at standard 10W? The all-new OnePlus 8 series will be launching on April 14 which is also when the new wireless charger will be officially revealed.