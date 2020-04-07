OnePlus Bullets Wireless Z to Offer 20-Hour Battery Life, Low Latency of 110ms

The new OnePlus 8 series will be launching on April 14 and we are expecting at least two new devices- the OnePlus 8 and OnePlus 8 Pro. We are also expecting the launch to include a new version of the company’s Bullets Wireless earphones, which are being claimed to offer some new upgrades from the previous version.

A certain report suggests that the new ‘Bullets Wireless Z’ will come with Warp Charge fast charging similar to OnePlus smartphones. The tech will allow the new earphones to last 10 hours with just a 10-minute charge. The wireless earphones are also expected to offer a long battery life of 20 hours on a full charge. Other important features include IP55 certification making it dust and water-resistant as well. It is also expected to offer a Bluetooth latency of just 110ms, which means these could work very well for gamers. Notably, the Apple AirPods Pro features a latency of 144ms.

A previous leak by tipster Evan Blass revealed some renders of the upcoming Bullets Wireless Z confirming that it might offer a similar design as the Bullets Wireless 2. So expect a similar neckband-style design instead of true wireless earbuds. However, the upcoming variant is expected to launch in a total of four colours- Black, Blue, Green and White. Let’s hope the company sells it at a slightly better price compared to the predecessor.