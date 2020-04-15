OnePlus launches the OnePlus 8 series; Find out its specification, features and availability

OnePlus on Friday launched its new lineup of flagship smartphones, the OnePlus 8 series including the OnePlus 8 Pro and the OnePlus 8.

The OnePlus 8 Series is also OnePlus’ first full 5G lineup.

OnePlus 8 Pro specs and features

The OnePlus 8 Pro has a 6.78-inch QHD+ Fluid Display with a 120Hz refresh rate, up from OnePlus’ standard 90Hz refresh rate.

The OnePlus 8 Pro is powered by Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 865 processor. It has the Qualcomm Snapdragon™ X55 5G Modem-RF System to enable 5G connectivity and Wi-Fi 6.

The smartphone comes with up to 12GB of LPDDR5 RAM. The audio is powered by Dolby Atmos speakers.

The OnePlus 9 Pro has a quad-camera set up at the rear with a 48MP main camera featuring an advanced Sony IMX689 sensor with a large 1/1.4″ sensor, a 48MP ultra-wide lens with a full 120-degree field of view, a telephoto lens with 3x hybrid and 30x digital zoom, and a color filter camera.

The 48 MP ultra-wide-angle lens features a Sony IMX586 sensor. The smartphone camera is equipped with hybrid image stabilization, combining optical (OIS) and electronic image stabilization (EIS).

The OnePlus 8 Pro comes with Warp Charge 30 Wireless charging solution. It has a 4510mAh battery which can be charged up to 50 per cent in just 30 minutes with the phone’s wireless charging solution, the brand said.

The OnePlus 8 Pro comes Onyx Black, Ultramarine Blue and Glacial Green colours.

OnePlus 8 specs and features

The OnePlus 8 has a 6.55-inch Fluid Display with an aspect ratio of 20:9 and a 90Hz refresh rate. It has HDR 10 and 10+ support. The OnePlus 8 is also powered by the Snapdragon 865 with the Snapdragon X55 5G Modem-RF System. It has 12GB of RAM, OnePlus with up to 256GB of UFS 3.0 storage. The OnePlus 8 comes with a 4300mAh battery.

As for the camera, the OnePlus 8 has a triple camera set up at the rear. The main camera features Sony’s 48MP IMX586 sensor. It also has a 16MP ultra-wide-angle lens.

The devices are powered by OxygenOS with Android 10.

The Chinese smartphone brand also announced its partnership with Google at the launch. The brand will offer Google One, Google’s signature membership program, which provides expanded storage across Google Drive, Gmail, and Google Photos and automatic phone backup for its phones.

All OnePlus 8 Series users will get a three-month free trial of 100GB of cloud storage, while owners of existing OnePlus devices are eligible for a one-month free trial.

The OnePlus 8 series will also provide hands-free and push-to-talk access to Alexa. Users can download the Alexa app, complete setup, and ask the AI bot to make phone calls, open apps (for U.S. and India users), control smart home devices, access the library of Alexa skills, and more. The brand will launch new capabilities that let customers use Alexa to start a Zen Mode session and cast their phones to TVs in the coming months.

The OnePlus 8 flagship series will be available in India this summer on Amazon.in and on oneplus.in. The prices for the devices in India have not been disclosed yet.