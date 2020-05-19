OnePlus releases update to disable colour filter camera following privacy concerns

OnePlus is temporarily disabling the ‘colour filter’ camera in the OnePlus 8 Pro, the company announced in a post on Weibo.

The Chinese smartphone maker will provide an update to users that will temporarily disable the ‘colour Filter’ camera following recent reports of its ‘see-through capabilities,’ according to a report by Gadgets360.

Multiple reports on the see-through capabilities of the phone’s colour filter camera have raised privacy concerns.

The fourth camera sensor of the 5G device was originally meant to enhance images.

However, multiple Many users on Reddit earlier this month claimed that they were able to see through various devices such as remote controls, using the camera sensor. Concept designer Ben Geskin posted a video on Twitter that showed that he was able to see through an Apple TV using the feature.

However, according to a Gadgets360 report, the sensor does not have ‘x-ray’ capabilities as claimed by some reports. The sensor, however, allows users to see through certain materials, especially if these do not have an infra-red shielding. This has raised certain concerns among users.

The phone maker has thus decided to release an update that lets users temporarily disable the sensor. This will downgrade the OnePlus 8 Pro’s quad-camera set-up to three cameras, at least for a while.

The OnePlus 8 Series 5G will be available for sale in India starting May 29.