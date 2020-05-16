OnePlus to launch true wireless buds in July: Report

OnePlus is still untouched by the true wireless rage that most smartphone companies have given into. However, that may change soon. The company is expected to launch a new product category in the month of July.

According to a popular leakster Max J., OnePlus will be launching a true wireless earbuds in July. The Chinese company is also expected to launch a new cheaper smartphone OnePlus Z in the same month. We can expect the company to launch both the gadgets during the same event. Currently, OnePlus only sells its Bullets line-up in the audio segment.

Recently, Xiaomi also entered the space of true wireless earbuds by launching the Mi True Wireless Earphones 2. The company has priced it at ₹4,499 but is selling it at an introductory price of ₹3,999. Realme Buds Air is another first from a Chinese smartphone manufacturer that is planning to take on this segment. Realme has also priced their product at ₹3,999.

Apple’s AirPods were the first to poularize this new product segment but Chinese manufacturers will try to occupy this value for money segment.

OnePlus Z is also expected to launch alongside the true wireless earbuds. During the launch of the new OnePlus flagships, many fans were expecting a cheaper OnePlus 8 Lite as well. However, the company seems to have chosen a later date for the launch of the device.

The device is expected to feature a MediaTek chipset which could make the OnePlus Z the first device from the company not to feature a Qualcomm chip.

