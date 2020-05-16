OnePlus to launch true wireless buds in July: Report

OnePlus is still untouched by the true wireless rage that most smartphone companies have given into. However, that may change soon. The company is expected to launch a new product category in the month of July.

According to a popular leakster Max J., OnePlus will be launching a true wireless earbuds in July. The Chinese company is also expected to launch a new cheaper smartphone OnePlus Z in the same month. We can expect the company to launch both the gadgets during the same event. Currently, OnePlus only sells its Bullets line-up in the audio segment.

Recently, Xiaomi also entered the space of true wireless earbuds by launching the Mi True Wireless Earphones 2. The company has priced it at 4,499 but is selling it at an introductory price of 3,999. Realme Buds Air is another first from a Chinese smartphone manufacturer that is planning to take on this segment. Realme has also priced their product at 3,999.

Apple’s AirPods were the first to poularize this new product segment but Chinese manufacturers will try to occupy this value for money segment.

OnePlus Z is also expected to launch alongside the true wireless earbuds. During the launch of the new OnePlus flagships, many fans were expecting a cheaper OnePlus 8 Lite as well. However, the company seems to have chosen a later date for the launch of the device.

The device is expected to feature a MediaTek chipset which could make the OnePlus Z the first device from the company not to feature a Qualcomm chip.

