OnePlus Warp Charge 30 Wireless Charger Will be Available For Rs 3,990

OnePlus finally committed to wireless charging by adding its own custom Warp Charge 30 Wireless to the OnePlus 8 Pro. The company had also announced its own fast wireless charger which is said to offer about 50% charge in half an hour, which is fairly fast considering the 4,510mAh battery.

If you fancy wireless charging and are planning to buy the new OnePlus 8 Pro, you will have to shell out Rs 3,990 extra for that fast Warp Charge 30 wireless charger. The information comes from tipster Ishan Agarwal. The charger comes with its own cooling exhaust, which makes sense as it is pumping out a high amount of power.

The new OnePlus 8 series, the new OnePlus Bullets Wireless Z, and the new Warp Charge 30 wireless charger should start selling in India starting next month. According to the company, it is making use of an isolated charge pump with a Warp wireless direct charging architecture. It can maintain a stable charge and deactivate charging when a surge in voltage or current is detected. It also comes with a cooling fan, which helps in keeping temperatures low while offering only 30db of noise when charging rapidly. There’s also a Bedtime mode that lets users manually turn off the fan at night for silent operation and reduced charging speeds of 10W. The charger can also be used to charge Qi-compatible devices at 10W.