OneTen Coalition Endorses Code Fellows as Leading Talent Developer

SEATTLE, Jan. 13, 2022 /PRNewswire/ — Code Fellows, a global leader in technical education, announced today that it has been endorsed as a leading talent developer by OneTen, a coalition of business executives committed to upskilling, hiring and promoting one million Black Americans over the next 10 years into family-sustaining jobs. Together, Code Fellows and OneTen are committed to creating opportunities for Black Americans to gain the skills needed to find rewarding careers in tech. As a OneTen talent developer, Code Fellows furthers their commitment to ensuring Black Americans—specifically those without a traditional four-year college degree—have access to education that leads to financially rewarding and stable careers.

“Barriers such as four-year degrees should not limit Black talent seeking opportunities in tech, which is one of the leading industries defining the future of employment. To close the opportunity gap, it’s critical that Black individuals have the skills they need to thrive in the sector. We’re excited to have Code Fellows join OneTen in helping to upskill and train an untapped pool of talent filled with potential.” – Maurice Jones, CEO of OneTen

OneTen has set out to help companies create more equitable environments to drive better business outcomes and benefit all employees. Over the next 10 years, they’ll upskill, hire, and advance one million Black individuals in America into family-sustaining careers, and hold coalition partners accountable for their ongoing retention, development, and advancement. As part of OneTen’s network of talent development partners, Code Fellows joins leading local, regional, and national education and skill-building organizations that help diverse talent identify, develop, and build the skills needed to be successful in their careers. Together, they will cultivate more equitable access to opportunity and advancement for our students and create more flexible talent pipelines and practices that will allow employees and employers to thrive.

“I’m proud to be working with a team that cares deeply about maintaining a safe and welcoming place for people from all backgrounds. It’s not enough to agree with the concept of increasing diversity. It takes work to move the needle and enact change. Diversity means better representation from communities typically faced with barriers that prevent access to the benefits of technology and the community that supports it. This is why we are more than honored to be endorsed as a leading talent developer for OneTen.” — Jeff Malek, Code Fellows’ CEO.

In addition to joining OneTen as a leading talent developer, Code Fellows has awarded more than $4 million in scholarships to help individuals from underserved backgrounds find rewarding new careers. Code Fellows also recently received WTIA’s DEI Award for their efforts making outstanding progress toward achieving diversity, equity, and inclusion wins for employees, customers, and stakeholders and was one of the first companies to sign WTIA’s Anti-Racism in Technology Pact .

“We believe everyone should have the opportunity to succeed. This is why we work with partners across the globe to help individuals from underserved and underrepresented backgrounds find rewarding careers in tech. The future of tech needs to be shaped by the diversity in our world–through the full breadth of humanity where no one is left out.” – Mitchell Robertson, Code Fellows’ VP of Business

Code Fellows is the Pacific Northwest’s premier technical skills training academy, delivering high-quality live instruction both online and in-person to people from all backgrounds. Learners are guided toward vocational change and life transformation through software development, technical operations, cybersecurity, and career training. They guide people from all backgrounds to change their lives through fast-paced, career-focused education. They shape passionate learners with immersive training to meet industry needs and improve diversity.

Code Fellows’ Alumni earn a median salary of $75,000. In addition, Code Fellows is the number one ranked bootcamp for landing a job at a major tech company, according to a study done by Switchup . This study found that 11.15% of Code Fellow’s alumni are employed at the “Big Five”–Amazon, Facebook, Google, Apple, and Microsoft–this rate is only matched by the employment rate of Stanford University and outperforms other top university programs including Harvard, UC Berkeley, and Cornell.

CONTACT

Mitchell Robertson

327337@email4pr.com

206-681-9318

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/oneten-coalition-endorses-code-fellows-as-leading-talent-developer-301459792.html

SOURCE Code Fellows

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

More

LinkedIn

WhatsApp



Email

