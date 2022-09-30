OneUniverse, a comprehensive metaverse company, successfully completed a developer conference, the 2022 ODC Asia, in Vietnam

SEOUL, South Korea, Sept. 30, 2022 /PRNewswire/ — OneUniverse, an affiliate of YJM Games, announced on the 28th that it has successfully completed the 2022 OneUniverse Developer Conference (ODC) ASIA.

The conference in Vietnam on the 27th discussed topics of web3, such as blockchain and metaverse, and the latest development trends, such as AI. Furthermore, content related to traditional game development has been discussed. Local developers and students could sign-up for the event free of charge. The event was so popular that the tickets were sold out within the first three days of opening.

In the event presentation session, executives of leading Korean game companies such as NCsoft and Krafton gave lectures on business, technology, and art. The following presentations attracted industry attention because they dealt with development know-how and behind-the-scenes stories delivered by veteran Korean developers. The rest of the session extensively discussed business and marketing experiences, visual art and its production matters, and so on.

Wonjon Choi, CBO of OneUniverse, stated, “The age of metaverse is where everyone can transcend physical boundaries and barriers and communicate with one another. We aim to expand the metaverse ecosystem from Korea and Southeast Asia, the center of global development trends.”

He continued, “This conference allowed us to grow together by exchanging global game development trends with various talents at this conference.” He concluded his statement by reaffirming the goal of ODC. “We will work hard to make ODC become Asia’s largest developer conference and play an important role in fostering developer talent.”

OneUniverse encouraged the audience to participate with free gifts such as Samsung Galaxy Flip 4, Nintendo Switch Limited Edition, Sony Wireless Headphones

OneUniverse is a comprehensive metaverse company that combines Korea’s largest VR developer, OneImmers, next-generation meta-human maker MSM Studio, Web3 developer Uniflow, and Bombus, Korea’s No. 1 visual tech company. Putting Korea’s best VR and AR (Augmented Reality) technology, it will focus on metaverse fields such as games, platforms, virtual real estate, medical care, and online conferences.

