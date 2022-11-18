Online adverts estimated to use as much energy as a small country

An AI that tracks digital ads’ energy consumption could help tech companies and advertisers to act more sustainably
18 November 2022
Many of the world’s 5 billion internet users are shown thousands of adverts a day, and all those ads use a huge amount of energy, say researchers.
“Online advertising consumes more than we think, comparable to a small country,” says Patricia Callejo at the UC3M-Santander Big Data Institute in Spain.
Callejo and her colleagues worked with Cavai, an advertising tech company based in Norway, to develop CarbonTag, a system to help account for energy use …