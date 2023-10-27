Online Computer System Validation (CSV/CSA) Course: Navigating Changing Landscapes – 21 CFR Part 11, Data Integrity/Privacy Compliance for FDA-Regulated Systems

DUBLIN, Oct. 27, 2023 /PRNewswire/ — The “Computer System Validation (CSV/CSA), 21 CFR Part 11, Data Integrity/Privacy Compliance for FDA-Regulated Systems” training has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com’s offering.

In today’s fast-evolving technological landscape, organizations face the imperative to reevaluate their business models. What were once structured and predictable operations are now characterized by complexity and unpredictability. Patients and customers are more informed and hold higher expectations than ever before. As such, work practices and tools must adapt to meet these evolving challenges head-on.

Join us for an insightful webinar that explores the shifting paradigms of software development, validation, and system maintenance in a continuously changing environment. This session will offer a comprehensive comparison of agile and waterfall methodologies, highlighting their respective advantages and disadvantages. Recognizing that a one-size-fits-all approach may not be suitable, this webinar will guide you in making informed decisions when choosing the right methodology.

Additionally, we will delve into the world of Commercial Off-The-Shelf (COTS) solutions, Software-as-a-Service (SaaS), Infrastructure-as-a-Service (IaaS), Platform-as-a-Service (PaaS), and cloud services, uncovering the benefits and risks associated with each model. Throughout the discussion on hardware and software options, we will emphasize best practices for aligning with FDA requirements for validation, including compliance with 21 CFR Part 11 and data integrity standards.

This session will also shed light on the FDA’s current areas of concern and how to ensure that your systems meet their expectations.

Key Takeaways:

Learn how to leverage modern technology while remaining compliant with FDA regulations for computer systems and data.

Explore the modernization of the System Development Life Cycle (SDLC) with an agile approach, in alignment with FDA’s draft guidance for Computer Software Assurance (CSA).

Understand the pros and cons of different validation approaches and industry best practices for success.

Gain insights into validating systems to meet 21 CFR Part 11 and data integrity compliance.

Navigate the complexities of compliance with data privacy laws, including HIPAA, GDPR, and other privacy regulations.

Get an overview of spreadsheet validation and streamline the validation process for commonly used tools like MS Excel and Google Sheets.

Areas Covered

Learn how to identify “GxP” Systems

Learn about FDA’s current thinking about technology and software development, and how this will impact industry

Discuss the current state of Computer System Validation (CSV) approach based on FDA requirements

Learn about the System Development Life Cycle (SDLC) approach to validation and how this can be modernized through a more agile approach, including automated testing for continuous validation

Learn about cloud services and cloud service providers to optimize your experience

Learn ways to validate in the cloud without compromising quality or compliance

Learn the pros and cons of an agile vs. waterfall approach

We will discuss cloud computing and Software-as-a-Service (SaaS), Infrastructure-as-a-Service (IaaS), and Platform-as-a-Service (PaaS) systems that can be embraced and validated effectively

Discuss the best practices for documenting computer system validation efforts, whether using a waterfall or agile approach, including requirements, design, development, testing and operational maintenance procedures, including ways to improve efficiency and effectiveness of managing related documentation

Understand the best approach to Installation Qualification (IQ) testing when the system components are not on premise, but are in the cloud

Understand how to maintain a system in a validated state through the system’s entire life cycle in a more cost-effective manner, applying an agile continuous validation approach

Learn how to assure the integrity of data that supports GxP work, despite changes and advances in new technology

Discuss the importance of “GxP” documentation that complies with FDA requirements

Learn about the policies and procedures needed to support your validation process and ongoing maintenance of your systems in a validated state

Know the regulatory influences that lead to FDA’s current thinking at any given time

Learn about current trends in FDA compliance and enforcement

Finally, understand the industry best practices that will enable you to optimize your approach to validation and compliance, based on risk assessment, to ensure data integrity is maintained throughout the entire data life cycle

Q&A

Who Should Attend:

Personnel in the following roles will benefit:

Information Technology Analysts

Information Technology Developers and Testers

Software Quality Assurance Professionals

QC/QA Managers and Analysts

Analytical Chemists

Compliance and Audit Managers

Laboratory Managers

Automation Analysts

Manufacturing Specialists and Managers

Supply Chain Specialists and Managers

Regulatory Affairs Specialists

Regulatory Submissions Specialists

Risk Management Professionals

Clinical Data Analysts

Clinical Data Managers

Clinical Trial Sponsors

Computer System Validation Specialists

GMP Training Specialists

Business Stakeholders/Subject Matter Experts

Business System/Application Testers

Vendors responsible for software development, testing and maintenance

Vendors and consultants working in the life sciences industry who are involved in computer system implementation, validation and compliance.

Key Topics Covered:

Module 1: CSV Methods and Models

GxP Systems

Computer System Validation (CSV)

Common SDLC Methodologies

GAMP5 “V” Model

Computer System Validation (CSV) vs. Computer Software Assurance (CSA)

Critical Thinking

Waterfall vs. Agile Methodology

Module 2: Software and Services

Computer Off-the-Shelf (COTS) Software

Cloud Systems

Software as a Service (SaaS)

Platform as a Service (PaaS) & Infrastructure as a Service (IaaS)

Single Sign On (SSO)

Medical Devices using Software.

Software-as-a-Medical Device (SaaMD)

Mobile Devices

Spreadsheet Validation

Module 3: CSV Planning

Validation Plan

Rationale for Validation Testing

GAMP5 System Categorization

Risk Assessment and Mitigation

Module 4: System Requirements and Design

Requirements Development

User Requirements Specification (URS)

Functional Requirements Specification (FRS)

System Design/Configuration Management Specification (SDS/CMS)

Module 5: IQ, OQ, PQ Test Planning & Execution

Validation Protocols – IQ, OQ, PQ

Validation Test Execution

Validation Test Summary Report

Module 6: Test and Validation Reports

Requirements Traceability Matrix (RTM)

Validation Summary Report

System Acceptance and Release Notification

Day 1 Q&A Session

Day 2:

Module 7: CSV Operations and Maintenance

Maintaining a System in a Validated State

Disaster Recovery Planning

Business Continuity Planning

Incident Reporting, Investigation, and Remediation

Record Retention

System Retirement Challenges

Legacy Systems and Integration

Spreadsheet Validation

Module 8: CSV Supporting Components

Good Documentation Practices (GDPs)

Training

Organizational Change Management (OCM)

Validation Policies and Procedures

Module 9: Managing FDA-Regulated Data

21 CFR Part 11 Guidance

Electronic Records/Signatures (ER/ES) Requirements

Data Integrity: ALCOA+ Principles

Data Life Cycle Approach

Data Governance

Data Privacy: HIPAA, GDPRs, et al

Module 10: Vendor Audit

Audit Preparation

Audit Execution

Post-Audit

Vendor Contracts and Service Level Agreements (SLAs)

Module 11: FDA Trends

Regulatory Influences

Regulatory Trends

Current Compliance and Enforcement Trends

Module 12: Inspection Preparation

FDA Inspection Readiness

Industry Best Practices

Day 2 Q&A Session

Module 13: CSV Exercises

Exercise 1: CSV

Exercise 2: Validation Plan (VMP) Writing

Exercise 3: Risk Assessment

Exercise 4: FDA Requirements for ER/ES

Exercise 5: Interviews and URS/FRS Writing

Exercise 6: IQ, OQ, PQ Test Protocol Writing

Exercise 7: RTM Writing

Exercise 8: Be the Consultant

Speakers:



Carolyn Troiano

Webinar/Seminar/Workshop Instructor in FDA Compliance Training



Carolyn Troiano has more than 35 years of experience in the tobacco, pharmaceutical, medical device and other FDA-regulated industries. She has worked directly, or on a consulting basis, for many of the larger pharmaceutical and tobacco companies in the US and Europe, developing and executing compliance strategies and programs



