Online Dating Services Market size to grow by USD 2,741.68 million from 2022 to 2027, North America to account for 32% of the global market growth – Technavio

NEW YORK, June 20, 2023 /PRNewswire/ — The online dating services market is estimated to grow by USD 2,741.68 million from 2022 to 2027, growing at a CAGR of 6.01% during the forecast period. North America is estimated to account for 32% of the growth of the global online dating services market during the forecast period. The regional market has been greatly impacted by the immense popularity of online dating services. These services are the most trusted source for finding a partner and are very popular in the area because people are more open to casual encounters. Furthermore, these companies offer services ranging from traditional online dating websites to mobile apps that connect users with a swipe. Hence, the rising smartphone and internet penetration in the region along with the concept of casual dating have increased the use of dating apps in the region. For Comprehensive details on the market size of the historic period(2017 to 2021) and forecast period (2023-2027) – View Sample report

Online Dating Services Market – Vendor Landscape

The online dating services market is fragmented; the vendors are competing with competitors and are trying to get greater market share. The market is growing, and the chances of new entrants cannot be overlooked. The major vendors have well-established economies of scale and market presence and generally rely on positioning, technological advances, and the price of the products –The report provides a full list of key vendors, their strategies, and the latest developments. Buy Now

Online Dating Services Market – Market Dynamics

Major Drivers & Challenges-

Growing acceptance and adoption of online dating notably drive the online dating services market growth. Since online dating has become more mainstream and socially acceptable, more and more people are turning to these services to find romantic partners, especially noticeable among the younger generation who prefer it. Moreover, cultural attitudes towards online dating have changed as more and more people turn to online dating to meet potential partners, and the stigma associated with it is slowly fading. The increase in the number of users of online dating platforms reflects the change. Hence, changes in attitudes towards dating in general and online dating, in particular, are expected to boost the growth of the market during the forecast period.

Limited trust in online dating services is a challenge hindering the online dating services market growth. There is still a large segment of the population that opposes the idea of online dating, even though online dating services are rapidly growing in popularity around the world. The abrupt end of relationships, giving false hope to those longing for long-term relationships, and leaving users feeling vulnerable in front of strangers are some of the concerns expressed by critics of online dating services. The proliferation of fake profiles on online dating sites that can be used to scam and scam unsuspecting users is the root cause of this frustration. Such challenges are therefore expected to hinder the growth of the market during the forecast period.

Key Trends–

The rise of virtual dating is a major trend influencing the online dating services market growth. As a result of the COVID-19 pandemic, virtual dating has surged since people look for ways to connect while maintaining social distancing. Since virtual dating allows users to connect through video calls and other online platforms without meeting in person, this trend has been accelerated by the COVID-19 pandemic. Resultantly, virtual dating has become a compelling alternative to traditional dating because it allows you to connect with others while maintaining social distancing. Virtual dating tools such as video chats, virtual reality experiences, and interactive games provide users with a more immersive and engaging dating experience and allow them to easily connect with others in a digital environment. Hence, the virtual dating trend in the market is expected to continue to increase as the benefits are realized.

Technavio has identified key trends, drivers, and challenges in the market, which will help clients improve their strategies to stay ahead of their competitors. – View Sample Report

Company Profiles

The online dating services market report includes information on the product launches, sustainability, and prospects of leading vendors including 3Fun, Badoo, Bumble Inc., Coffee Meets Bagel, Cupid Media Pty Ltd., eHarmony Inc., Elitemate.com LLC, Feeld, Grindr Inc., HAPPN, HER, Lex, Love Group Global Ltd., Match Group, Open, ProSiebenSat.1 Media SE, RSVP.COM.AU Pty Ltd., Spark Networks SE, Tastebuds Media Ltd., and Truly Madly.

Competitive Analysis

The report includes competitive analysis, a proprietary tool to analyze and evaluate the position of companies based on their industry position score and market performance score. The competitive scenario categorizes companies based on various performance indicators. Some of the factors considered include the financial performance of companies over the past few years, growth strategies, product innovations, new product launches, investments, and growth in market share, among others.

Market Segmentation

This online dating services market report extensively covers market segmentation by type (marriage, casual, and socialize), end-user (subscription and advertising), and geography (North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and Middle East and Africa).

The market share growth by the marriage segment will be significant for overall market growth during the forecast period. This segment represents users who are specifically looking for a long-term, committed relationship that could lead to marriage. Typically, marriage-minded users have different tastes and expectations than users looking for casual dating and encounters. They can be older, often in their 30’s, 40’s, and beyond. This segment often uses more detailed profiles and compatibility-matching algorithms to help users find compatible partners. Hence, online marriage dating platforms have evolved and adapted to the needs of users seeking long-term and committed relationships, which is expected to drive the growth of the market during the forecast period.

Gain instant access to 17,000+ market research reports.

Technavio’s SUBSCRIPTION platform

Online Dating Services Market Scope Report Coverage Details Base year 2022 Historic period 2017-2021 Forecast period 2023-2027 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 6.01% Market growth 2023-2027 USD 2,741.68 million Market structure Fragmented YoY growth 2022-2023 (%) 4.67 Regional analysis North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and Middle East and Africa Performing market contribution North America at 32% Key countries US, Canada, China, Germany, and UK Competitive landscape Leading Vendors, Market Positioning of Vendors, Competitive Strategies, and Industry Risks Key companies profiled 3Fun, Badoo, Bumble Inc., Coffee Meets Bagel, Cupid Media Pty Ltd., eHarmony Inc., Elitemate.com LLC, Feeld, Grindr Inc., HAPPN, HER, Lex, Love Group Global Ltd., Match Group, Open, ProSiebenSat.1 Media SE, RSVP.COM.AU Pty Ltd., Spark Networks SE, Tastebuds Media Ltd., and Truly Madly Market dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, Market condition analysis for forecast period. Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

